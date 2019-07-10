PUBG Mobile Season 8 official release date confirmed; suggests a brand new tier system inside Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 8

PUBG Mobile developers have done a decent job in sending new content regularly. Be it a new weapon or new vehicle skins or innovative game features, enough contents are coming to keep the players engaged. We have also noticed the variation in season themes each time. Players have witnessed military based theme in season 7, and this time it is based on Ocean. Yes, the PUBG Mobile Season 8 will be based on Ocean, which is showcased with the tagline of "The Power of Oceans"

Official Release Date?

It is July 16, 2019

After a lot of speculations, finally, we have got to know about the official release date of PUBG Mobile season 8. It will start on 16th July 2019 and end on 1st September 2019.

Brand new tier system?

New Tier System?

Lots of PUBG youtubers like Mr. Ghost Gaming, ClassifiedYT have posted leaks about this new season. After going through those videos, we have noticed that the developers will probably be introducing a different type of tier system with this season 8 update. From the photo above, we can see that the whole season will be divided into 6 parts. And for each part, the players will receive rewards.

Receive rewards when you complete each part

Although there has been no official announcement about the rewards in these tier system, it could be more or less similar like the previous rank up rewards. Or maybe, it is totally a different reward system. From the photo, it seems like players will receive a crate each time they complete a part of the season.

It will be quite exciting to see, what is this new system inside the royale pass of season 8. For now, all we can do is wait until the new update arrives!

So are you excited about it?

