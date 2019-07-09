PUBG Mobile Update v0.13.5: Release date, Season 8, Royale Pass rewards, everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5

As the PUBG Mobile Season 7 is coming to an end, the hype for season 8 is at its peak. And this time the new season is going to be based on Ocean theme. Ahead of the official launch, YouTubers like Mr. Ghost Gaming, ClassifiedYT have put some video leaks on the upcoming season. Today in this article, we will talk about the next PUBG Mobile update, that is v0.13.5 and the upcoming features with it.

PUBG Mobile Update v0.13.5 release date

Season 7 is coming to end on the 14th of July. So, the game will get an update probably of 14th July itself or the next day 15th July. Although there has been no official confirmation about, it is the trend that the developers have used so far for pushing new updates.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass

This time the theme of the royale pass is Ocean with a tagline "The Power of Ocean". Unlike the Season 7 theme of the Military, this Ocean themed royale pass will be bringing new outfits and skin items and it has been confirmed by the official PUBG Mobile Twitter account.

Season 7 Royale Pass is coming to an end, so keep an eye out for news and rumors! Do you have what it takes to persevere and conquer? All new rewards are coming, including some amazing weapon skins! pic.twitter.com/Oxtt6wOl9d — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 7, 2019

The Season 8 Royale pass will have the same system of upgrading and it will be available to purchase as Elite and Elite plus upgrade. The elite upgrade will cost 600 UC and Elite Plus upgrade will cost 1800 UC. The Elite plus upgrade will provide the players with 2 extra epic skins and rewards worth 10000 UC. Hot favourite DP-28 and Kar98k are getting new skin. Also, M16A4 and SLR are getting skins after a long time. Other than these, this season 8 royale pass is also bringing Squad Leader Set, Scarlett Horror Scal-L, Deep Sea UAZ and Triumphant Victory emote.

Royale Pass 8 rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 8 release date

Season 8 of PUBG Mobile is expected to start from July 17. From the previous seasons, we have noticed that it is the 3rd day after the last season ends when a new season starts. Many of the PUBG gamers did not like the season 7 items expect the brilliant AKM skin, but hopefully, season 8 will meet the expectations of the players.

the 100 RP skin

So, are you excited about this upcoming update? So let us know in the comments below!

