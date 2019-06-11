PUBG Mobile Skins: How To Get the News Monster UZI Skins?

UZI SKINS TO UNLEASH THE MONSTER WITHIN

PUBG Mobile offers great updates and keeps the adrenaline flow active. The team also takes care that the fun doesn't lack behind and hence comes up with new skins for characters and weapons.

PUBG Mobile has given many skins for the game. They are either available from challenge missions, Royale Pass, or from the crates which you can buy from the store using UC. So, get ready once again to brag about the awesome skin and flaunt it the game.

PUBG Mobile brings you monster skin for the deadliest SMG. The Uzi, which is a nimble and handy SMG with a terrific spread, is the most fatal weapons in the close combat battles. The team though decided to make its appearance even more terrifying. It's the time to unleash the monster and kill your enemies with these upgradable Uzi skins.

The skins are really funky and look absolutely phenomenal. The monster skin is part of the "Godzilla: King Of Monster" theme. The event is for the promotion of this Hollywood movie and it is going quite well. The offer is for limited time and will be available for a few days in the store of the game.

HOW TO GET HOLD OF IT?

Everything comes with a price and so does these monster skins. The amazing skin needs to be bought from the store. You have to buy the MONSTER CRATE, which comes with a price tag of 60 UC. After buying the box you just need to open it and boom, you will then unleash an absolute monster.

BONUS TIP:

The "Godzilla: King Of Monsters" theme will be a part of the next update too. So, your skin doesn't get outdated even in the new update.

