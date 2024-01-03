PUBG Mobile solo vs squad guide (2024)

One of the most difficult scenarios in PUBG Mobile is the 1 vs 4 match, wherein a single player battles an entire squad. This mode helps you develop and refine the abilities required to obtain a competitive advantage over your opponent and win the coveted chicken dinner. However, mastering it can be difficult because it necessitates adaptability and the right strategy.

This article will provide you with the knowledge needed to overcome the difficulties of solo vs squad matches in this battle royale game.

Tips and tricks to win solo vs squad matches in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Strategic solo approach

To avoid early collisions, choose an appropriate landing place far from the center of the flight path. Always seek out regions with good loot but fewer enemies; prioritize items such as firearms, ammo, and healing supplies.

Choosing the correct engagements is also critical; avoid unnecessary fights and save your resources for the final rounds. To evade detection, use the prone and crouch capabilities, and consider using quiet weaponry. Wait for the right moment to attack and effectively remove opponents. Also, plan your movements based on the shrinking size of the play zone.

2) Adaptability and endgame tactics

As the game progresses, adaptability becomes increasingly crucial. Keep an eye on how the circle moves and modify your position accordingly. Consider moving from a passive to an aggressive playstyle as the play zone shrinks.

Make use of your surroundings for protection, whether it's a hill for elevation, a building for safety, or greenery. In the final circle, the scenery becomes a major problem. Prioritize high-ground areas while watching out for any threats from third-party strikes.

Endgame scenarios frequently feature heavy firefights. Determine whether to press or retreat to strike a balance between offense and defense. Examine kill feeds and adjust your tactics based on the players and squads left in the game. Disposables such as smoke and grenades can be used to create openings or to impede opposing activities.

3) Dynamic solo vs squad combat

In PUBG Mobile, effective combat alters the rules of solo vs squad encounters. Since you are competing against teams, choose fights where you can swiftly obtain a competitive advantage over your opponent. Use that element of surprise to level the playing field.

Furthermore, employ grenades and place them strategically to disrupt the enemy's team cohesion. Movement is essential in PUBG Mobile; keep moving to make it more difficult for squads to capture you. In this battle royale game, take advantage of the map's geography and natural cover.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.