PUBG Mobile solo vs squad guide (December 2023)

The 1 vs. 4 encounter, in which a single player faces off against a whole squad, is one of the most difficult scenarios in PUBG Mobile. This mode helps you develop and refine the necessary skills to gain a competitive edge over your opponent and win the coveted chicken dinner. However, mastering this mode can be a challenging experience, as it requires flexibility and strategic thinking.

This article will give you the information you need to conquer the challenges of solo vs squad matches in this battle royale game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win solo vs squad matches in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Strategic solo approach

The first thing is to pick a suitable landing spot far from the center of the flight path to avoid early collisions. You should constantly aim for areas with good loot but fewer adversaries; give priority to necessities like guns, ammo, and healing supplies.

Choosing the right engagements is also essential; stay clear of pointless conflicts and save your resources for the final rounds. To avoid being discovered, use the prone and crouch functions and think about employing quiet weaponry. Wait patiently for the ideal opportunity to attack and effectively eliminate opponents. Always arrange your movements by the play zone's decreasing size.

2) Dynamic solo vs squad combat

In PUBG Mobile, efficient combat changes the rules for solo vs squad matches. Understand that you are competing against teams, and select fights where you can get a competitive edge over your opponent very quickly. Take teams by surprise and use that element of surprise to level the playing field.

In addition, make an effort to give downed enemies priority during gunfights and use grenades and cunning placement to throw off the enemy's team cohesion. In PUBG Mobile, movement is crucial; stay on the go to make it harder for squads to capture you. Take advantage of the terrain and natural cover on the map in this battle royale game.

3) Adaptability and endgame tactics

Adaptability becomes increasingly important as the game progresses. Pay attention to how the circle is moving and adjust your positioning accordingly. As the play zone gets smaller, think about switching from a passive to an aggressive playstyle.

Use your surroundings for cover, whether it's a hill for elevation, a building for safety, or foliage. The landscape becomes a significant concern in the final circle. Give high-ground areas priority while keeping an eye out for any dangers from third-party attacks.

There are often intense firefights in endgame scenarios. Achieve a balance between offense and defense by determining when to press or retreat. Examine kill feeds and modify your strategy based on the players and squads that are still in the game. Disposables like smoke and grenades can create openings or hinder enemy operations.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.