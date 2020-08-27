PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal control setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has evolved to be one of the most-played battle royale games across the world. It provides players with high-quality graphics and other impressive in-game dynamics. A player use various weapons as well to eliminate enemies and claim the chicken dinner.

One of the most popular PUBG Mobile players in India is Soul Mortal. His real name is Naman Sandeep Mathur. Mortal is the leader and owner of the famous PUBG Mobile team, Soul. He has various achievements like winner of the PMCO 2019 and PMIS 2019.

He has a massive fan following across the country, and is a popular PUBG Mobile influencer in India. Mortal has 5.91 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 117k followers on Twitter.

In this article, we cover Mortal's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

Soul Mortal control setup in PUBG Mobile

Mortal uses a 4-finger claw setup in PUBG Mobile. He was one of the first players to reach the top ten Conqueror rankings in Season 3 of the game, from India. The 24-year-old plays on an iPhone XR.

Soul Mortal control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Mortal is a gyro player and uses his smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and shoot enemies. Here are all his camera, ADS, and gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Camera sensitivity settings

3rd person camera (free look): 300%

Camera (free look): 300%

1st person camera (free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%

2x scope: 30%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 14%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 10%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 45%

2x scope: 30%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 14%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 10%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 200%

4x scope: 140%

6x scope: 110%

8x scope: 60%

