PUBG Mobile: Stylish clan names with symbols

The clan system in PUBG Mobile is an essential part of the famous battle royale game. This social structure allows players to team up and create clans with their friends. The clan members can also complete numerous missions and tasks to earn clan points. These points can then be used to redeem various items from the clan shop.

While some players like to have simple names for their clans, others often look for names with special symbols to stand out in the game.

In this article, we list out 30 stylish clan names with symbols that players can use in PUBG Mobile.

30 Stylish Clan names for PUBG Mobile with Symbols

#1 Bʀʋtʌɭ

#2 ₭ł₦₲₴

#3 父ᴬᴸᴾᴴᴬ父

#4 彡ᴳᴿᴵᴹ彡

#5 ◥ᵍᵉᶰᵉˢᶤˢ◤

#6 𒆜ᴳᴼᴰ𒆜

#7 ☬o̯͡u̯͡t̯͡l̯͡a̯͡w̯͡s̯͡☬

#8 卍ᴺᴵᴳᴴᵀᴹᴬᴿᴱ爪

#9 〆ʰᵉᵃᵈˢʰᵒᵗ〆

#10 Ɽɘɓɘɭ₴

#11 ᴛʜᴇ么ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟs

#12 ѕムαуєя

#13 Kɩɭɭsʜot

#14 𝕎𝕠𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕤

#15 ★ᏢᏞᎪᎶuᎬ★

#16 MΛFIΛジ

#17 Ć¥βØŘǤ

#18 ᵀʸᴿᴬᴺᴺʸ☬

#19 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒➳

#20 WΔR

#21 •𝓓3𝓜𝓞𝓝•

#22 🆃🅸🆃🅰🅽🆂

#23 FEAR乡

#24 DØØM

#25 ٭THUG٭

#26 R!FムE

#27 Uηκηοωη

#28 FURY×

#29 ŁegendS

#30 HᎩᎮᏋᏒ

Regular keyboards do not have fancy symbols, so users would have to use websites like fancytexttool and gypu to generate such symbols.

A clan's name is initially set upon the creation of the clan. If a player wants to change the name of his/her clan, he/she will have to purchase the clan rename card from the clan shop.

Follow the steps given below to change the name of your clan in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: After purchasing the clan rename card, go the inventory.

Click on the clan rename card and click on 'Use.'

A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new clan name. Paste the required name in the text field and press ok. The name of the clan will be changed.

It is important to note that the name of the clan can only be changed once every 60 days.