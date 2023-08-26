PUBG Mobile survival rate guide

Survival is the key to success in PUBG Mobile. While electrifying firefights and heated confrontations are certainly exciting, outlasting opponents and winning that coveted Chicken Dinner necessitates a smart approach to survival. Whether you are a novice or a veteran, it is the key to helping you attain a competitive edge over your opponent in the game.

This article will go over five key factors to assist you in improving your survival rate and raising your chances of winning in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to increase your survival rate in PUBG Mobile

1) Choose Your landing spot wisely

The first drop is the foundation of a successful survival plan in PUBG Mobile. The location of your landing affects your chances of surviving greatly. Choose regions with a good balance of loot availability and low player density. Although more disputed zones contain richer loot, they also increase the risk of early clashes, which can rapidly terminate your game.

Consider landing on the edges of popular regions to plunder in the quiet before dealing with other players.

2) Prioritize Loot and resource management

Immediately after landing, search the surroundings for weapons, armor, medical supplies, and ammunition. Survival requires efficient loot collecting in PUBG Mobile.

Before amassing extra attachments or specialty items, prioritize necessary items such as rifles, shotguns, and armor. Additionally, prioritize critical supplies to properly manage your inventory.

Maintain a healthy stock of healing items, grenades, and ammunition. To clear up space and reduce clutter, discard goods you won't need.

3) Mindful movement and positioning

Survival in PUBG Mobile necessitates deft movement and strategic location. Avoid running through open fields or high-traffic areas without protection. Stick to cover, such as trees, rocks, and buildings, to make use of the surroundings. Plan your movements depending on the position of the safe zone, and be prepared to change your route when the play zone shrinks.

Avoid sprinting in open spaces because it makes you a target. To remain unnoticed, crouch or utilize a blend of strolling and running.

4) Engage selectively and engage smartly

While eliminating enemies is exciting in PUBG Mobile, confronting every adversary you see is not a sound survival tactic. Choose your battles based on numerous criteria, including your equipped gear, your health status, the enemy's position, and the circle's location.

Engaging an opponent may draw unwanted attention to yourself and jeopardize your position.

When you do engage, go for surprise attacks and keep the element of surprise in mind. During combat, always seek shelter and use the terrain to your advantage.

5) Stay informed and adapt yourself

Staying informed is critical as the game progresses. Keep an eye on the kill feed, the amount of players left, and the location of bullets and explosions. This data can assist you in anticipating future dangers and opportunities. Adapt your strategy in response to changing conditions.

Consider moving more cautiously if you observe a lot of sniper fire. If the safe zone is a long distance away, prioritize vehicles or begin moving early to avoid becoming trapped in the diminishing play zone.