PUBG Mobile's massive growth in the last couple of years can be credited to periodical updates and new events that are frequently introduced by its developers.

Two new events have recently been added to the game - Team Up: With Friends and Team Up: Top the Charts - which will provide players with two exciting gun skins for free.

In this article, we will provide you with all the details about the two events in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Team Up events: How to collect free gun skin rewards in October 2020

There are two separate Team Up events in PUBG Mobile that will provide players with various in-game rewards. Both events require players to complete different tasks to obtain rewards.

Team Up: With Friends event

In this event, players will get rewards for playing a certain number of games with their friends. They will receive Neon – AWM for 7 days by completing 15 matches with their friends while in a group. Here are the other rewards:

50 AG (On completing 3 matches while in group with friends).

1 Supply crate coupon (On completing 5 matches while in group with friends).

3x Classic crate coupon scrape (On completing 10 matches while in group with friends).

5 Mission Card (On completing 18 matches while in group with friends).

2x Classic crate coupon scrape (On completing 20 matches while in group with friends).

Team Up: Top the Charts

In this event, PUBG Mobile players will have to obtain specific Tier point ratings to get rewards. They will get Bowknot – SCAR-L for 7 days by securing a 130 Tier points rating. Here are the other rewards which can be obtained from the event:

50 AG (On obtaining 10 Tier point ratings).

1 Supply crate coupon (On obtaining 30 Tier point ratings).

3x Classic crate coupon scrape (On obtaining 80 Tier point ratings).

5 Mission Card (On obtaining 180 Tier point ratings).

2x Classic crate coupon scrape (On obtaining 220 Tier point ratings).

