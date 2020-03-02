PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia 2020 announced

PMPL South Asia 2020

After a hit showdown at the PMCO 2020 India and South Asia Finals, the qualified teams are now gearing up for the next stage of the tournament: the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020. The event will commence on March 12, where a total of 20 teams from the Indian and South Asian region will battle for a slot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

The top five teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 will proceed to the PMWL 2020 where they will compete against the top PUBG Mobile teams from the rest of the world for the title and a massive prize pool of $5 million.

Teams participating in PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020 will feature nine teams qualified from PMCO India Finals 2020 and six teams qualified from PMCO South Asia Finals 2020, as well as five directly invited teams. Here is the list of the teams that will be battling in PMPL South Asia 2020:

Teams qualified from PMCO India Finals 2020

Orange Rock

Marcos Gaming

MegaStars

Team Tamilas

Godlike

Fnatic

UMumba esports Rxn

VSG Crawlers

Celtz

Teams qualified from PMCO South Asia Finals 2020

Hype

Instinct Esports

Jyanmaara

Team Extreme

Deadeyes Guys

ElementriX

Invited Teams

Entity Gaming

Team Soul

SynerGE

Etg.Brawlers

Team IND

PMPL South Asia 2020 will take place in KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi and fans can visit the venue to cheer for their favourite teams. The event will also be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.