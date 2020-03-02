PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia 2020 announced
After a hit showdown at the PMCO 2020 India and South Asia Finals, the qualified teams are now gearing up for the next stage of the tournament: the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020. The event will commence on March 12, where a total of 20 teams from the Indian and South Asian region will battle for a slot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.
Also Read: Reliving PMCO 2020 India Finals and the journey to the Pro League
The top five teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 will proceed to the PMWL 2020 where they will compete against the top PUBG Mobile teams from the rest of the world for the title and a massive prize pool of $5 million.
Teams participating in PMPL South Asia 2020
PMPL South Asia 2020 will feature nine teams qualified from PMCO India Finals 2020 and six teams qualified from PMCO South Asia Finals 2020, as well as five directly invited teams. Here is the list of the teams that will be battling in PMPL South Asia 2020:
Teams qualified from PMCO India Finals 2020
- Orange Rock
- Marcos Gaming
- MegaStars
- Team Tamilas
- Godlike
- Fnatic
- UMumba esports Rxn
- VSG Crawlers
- Celtz
Teams qualified from PMCO South Asia Finals 2020
- Hype
- Instinct Esports
- Jyanmaara
- Team Extreme
- Deadeyes Guys
- ElementriX
Invited Teams
- Entity Gaming
- Team Soul
- SynerGE
- Etg.Brawlers
- Team IND
PMPL South Asia 2020 will take place in KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi and fans can visit the venue to cheer for their favourite teams. The event will also be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.
Published 02 Mar 2020, 21:40 IST