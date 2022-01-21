PUBG Mobile: The favored drop locations of PMGC Grand Finals teams revealed

It is that time of the year when the esports scenario in PUBG Mobile reaches its climax. The entire world stands in anticipation of the commencement of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals are scheduled to be played from January 21 to January 23, amongst 16 participating teams, in 18 matches. These matches will be played on the battlegrounds of Miramar, Sanhok, and Erangel. Drop locations on these maps will play a pivotal role in determining each team's progress in the matches.

What are the favored drop locations of the 16 participating PUBG Mobile esports teams in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

Ocean Sharma and several other critics have discussed how drop locations can significantly affect the 16 PUBG Mobile teams. While there will be drop clashes on all three maps, IGLs will be on their toes to make successful rotations into the safe zone.

Here's a look at the drop locations after the initial two days of practice matches.

1) Erangel

North Georgopool City - Drop clash between Natus Vincere and Alpha 7 Esports Hospital - Nova Esports Gatka split - S2G Esports Primorsk - Six Two Eight Sosnovka Military Base - The Infinity Novorepnoye - Stalwart Esports Farm split - Fenerbahce Esports Shelter - Furious Gaming Yasnaya Polyana - GodLike Esports School apartments and main School building - DAMWON Gaming Rozhok - 4 Rivals Water City - Kaos Next Ruya Severny - Team Secret Pochinki - Nigma Galaxy Mylta - D'Xavier

2) Miramar

San Martin - Stalwart Esports Hacienda del Patron - Drop clash between GodLike Esports and S2G Esports Pecado - DAMWON Gaming El Azahar - D'Xavier Cruz del Valle - Team Secret Los Leones - Fenerbahce Esports Puerto Paraiso - Furious Gaming Chumacera - The Infinity Monte Nuevo - Kaos Next Ruya Impala - 4 Rivals Minas Generales - Nova Esports Crater Fields split - Nigma Galaxy La Cobreira - Natus Vincere Power Grid - Six Two Eight El Pozo - Alpha 7 Esports

3) Sanhok

Bootcamp - Drop clash between Alpha 7 Esports and Stalwart Esports Paradise Resort - S2G Esports Pai Nan - Drop clash between GodLike Esports and Nova Esports Ruins - DAMWON Gaming Samhee - Nigma Galaxy Quarry - Kaos Next Ruya Camp Alpha - Natus Vincere Camp Bravo - D'Xavier Camp Charlie - Fenerbahce Esports Mongnai Split - 4 Rivals Ha Tinh - Six Two Eight Khao - The Infinity Cave - Furious Gaming Lakawi - Team Secret

