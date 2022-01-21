×
PUBG Mobile: The favored drop locations of PMGC Grand Finals teams revealed

Looking at the drop location of the 16 PUBG Mobile teams in the PMGC Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Feature

It is that time of the year when the esports scenario in PUBG Mobile reaches its climax. The entire world stands in anticipation of the commencement of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals are scheduled to be played from January 21 to January 23, amongst 16 participating teams, in 18 matches. These matches will be played on the battlegrounds of Miramar, Sanhok, and Erangel. Drop locations on these maps will play a pivotal role in determining each team's progress in the matches.

What are the favored drop locations of the 16 participating PUBG Mobile esports teams in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

Ocean Sharma and several other critics have discussed how drop locations can significantly affect the 16 PUBG Mobile teams. While there will be drop clashes on all three maps, IGLs will be on their toes to make successful rotations into the safe zone.

Here's a look at the drop locations after the initial two days of practice matches.

1) Erangel

  1. North Georgopool City - Drop clash between Natus Vincere and Alpha 7 Esports
  2. Hospital - Nova Esports
  3. Gatka split - S2G Esports
  4. Primorsk - Six Two Eight
  5. Sosnovka Military Base - The Infinity
  6. Novorepnoye - Stalwart Esports
  7. Farm split - Fenerbahce Esports
  8. Shelter - Furious Gaming
  9. Yasnaya Polyana - GodLike Esports
  10. School apartments and main School building - DAMWON Gaming
  11. Rozhok - 4 Rivals
  12. Water City - Kaos Next Ruya
  13. Severny - Team Secret
  14. Pochinki - Nigma Galaxy
  15. Mylta - D'Xavier

2) Miramar

  1. San Martin - Stalwart Esports
  2. Hacienda del Patron - Drop clash between GodLike Esports and S2G Esports
  3. Pecado - DAMWON Gaming
  4. El Azahar - D'Xavier
  5. Cruz del Valle - Team Secret
  6. Los Leones - Fenerbahce Esports
  7. Puerto Paraiso - Furious Gaming
  8. Chumacera - The Infinity
  9. Monte Nuevo - Kaos Next Ruya
  10. Impala - 4 Rivals
  11. Minas Generales - Nova Esports
  12. Crater Fields split - Nigma Galaxy
  13. La Cobreira - Natus Vincere
  14. Power Grid - Six Two Eight
  15. El Pozo - Alpha 7 Esports

3) Sanhok

  1. Bootcamp - Drop clash between Alpha 7 Esports and Stalwart Esports
  2. Paradise Resort - S2G Esports
  3. Pai Nan - Drop clash between GodLike Esports and Nova Esports
  4. Ruins - DAMWON Gaming
  5. Samhee - Nigma Galaxy
  6. Quarry - Kaos Next Ruya
  7. Camp Alpha - Natus Vincere
  8. Camp Bravo - D'Xavier
  9. Camp Charlie - Fenerbahce Esports
  10. Mongnai Split - 4 Rivals
  11. Ha Tinh - Six Two Eight
  12. Khao - The Infinity
  13. Cave - Furious Gaming
  14. Lakawi - Team Secret

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
