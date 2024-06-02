PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event: How to play, rewards, and more

The PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event arrived on June 1, 2024, bringing a new mechanic where wearing complimentary outfits will grant you and your in-game profile partner a unique pose and emote to show off to your friends. As the name suggests, this event is greatly directed toward couples but it does not mean that solo warriors are not welcome.
This article will walk you through everything you must know to play the PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event, including all the rewards, how much money you might need to spend, and more.
How to play the PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event
You can do the first draw in the PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event for 10 UC every day. If you are lucky, you might get something premium from the first draw of the day. After the first draw of the day, you must spend 60 UC for every draw. You can choose to draw one at a time or a stack of 10.
Drawing 200 times will give you a Mystery Crate. You can get a random reward from the item pool of this event. So, based on your luck, you can get an item of any rarity available in the prize pool.
Receiving the same items will convert the duplicates into Gempieces. You can use Gempieces to redeem items from the Gempiece Exchange tab.
All PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event rewards
- Temperance's Virtue Set
- Temperance's Virtue Mask
- The Lover's Grace Set
- The Lover's Grace Cover
- Lightshift Temple (Divine Moon) - AKM (Lv. 1)
- Gilded Lovewing Glider
- Lightwing Odyssey Buggy
- Feathered Destiny - M249
- Feathered Silence - VSS
- Wings of Concealment Parachute
- Dawnblade - Machete
- Lightshift Temple Grenade
- Lightshift Temple Molotov Cocktail
- Lover's Barrier Helmet
- Feathered Nobility Backpack
- Temperance's Virtue emote
- The Lover's Grace emote
- 6x Scope
- 4x Scope
- Suppressor
- Extended Quickdraw Mag
- Holographic Sight
- Red Dot Sight
- 3x Scope
- 2x Scope
- Compensator
- Extended Magazine
- Flash Hider
- Quickdraw Mag
- Canted Sight
- Modification Material Piece
- Wings of Temperance popularity
- Wings of Purity popularity
- Silver
Exclusive rewards
- Lover's Waltz emote and The Lover's Grace Sticker: Collect Temperance's Virtue Set, Temperance's Virtue Mask, The Lover's Grace Set, and The Lover's Grace Cover for these rewards
- Wings of Love Avatar, Wings of Love Avatar Frame, and Lightshift Temple (Gold Feather) - AKM (Lv. 1): All the items needed for the previous set along with the Lightshift Temple (Divine Moon)
- Gilded Glider Lovewing Glider Enhanced Effect, Lightwing Odyssey Buggy Special Effect, Lightshift Temple Theme, and The Lover's Grace Name Tag: All the previous items, along with the Gilded Lovewing Glider, Lightwing Odyssey Buggy, Lover's Barrier Helmet, and Feathered Nobility Backpack
- Wings of Fate Plane Finish, Zealous Ally Wingman, and The Lover's Grace title: You must collect all the items besides the gun attachments
How much money will need to spend for the PUBG Mobile The Lover's Blessing event?
Depending on your luck, you might need anywhere between $200 to upwards of $1,000. All these events usually ask for a lot of UC. Buying UC requires real money. So, it is advisable to do so under adult supervision.
Note: If you are from India or living in India, it is advisable to steer clear of PUBG Mobile as the Indian Government has banned the game. You can play BGMI instead, where The Lover's Blessing event is going to arrive soon.
