PUBG Mobile: Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Highlights; MegaStars continues to lead

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Overall Standings

The second day of Thug Invitational Tournament is also over. A total of four matches were played out of which two were in FPP mode and the other two were played in TPP mode. The tournament offers a prize pool of ₹1,00,000, and a total of 20 invited teams are battling for it.

Also Read: Sangwan joining SouL as IGL; Here's the full line-up for PMCO Spring Split 2020

After Day 2, MegaStars topped the overall leader board with 110 points and one chicken dinner. Fnatic and MG.Zed followed them with 99 and 91 points, respectively. Entity Gaming and Soul finished at 10th and 11th spot with 57 and 56 points.

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Highlights

Here are the highlights of Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2, accompanying the top 3 teams of every match.

Match 1 (Miramar FPP)

Winner of the game: GodLike- 14 Kills

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Match 2

The flight path of the plane in the first game started from Puerto Paraiso and went towards La Coberia. The first zone of the game was formed at the southern part of the map and most of the teams were outside the play zone.

Celtz drew the first blood of the game by taking down Ash from Fnatic and then, the whole Celtz team pushed on Fnatic and Fnatic became the first team to get eliminated from the game.

BLIND caught Team Insane in an open area and rushed on them and wiped their squad. The final fight was between Soul, 7 Seas and Godlike. 7 Seas got caught in a sandwich situation and got knocked out of the game. Godlike took advantage of a little height beautifully and took the chicken dinner. Aman from Soul took eight kills in the game.

Advertisement

Match 1 Points Table:

#1 GodLike: 34 Points

#2 Soul: 28 Points

#3 Entity Gaming: 14 Points

Match 2 (Erangel FPP)

Winner of the game: GodLike- 8 Kills

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Match 2

The plane started from Mylta Power and went towards Shooting Range. Mylta Power was the hot drop as many teams landed in it. RXN drew the first blood by killing Aman from SouL. The zone took a sudden shift towards right and only two teams out of 19 were in the zone. Meanwhile, BLIND took advantage of the height and finished ETG.Brawlers.

MegaStars rushed on Soul and Soul's inconsistent performance continued as they lost two players in the fight. Meanwhile, Fnatic pushed on 7 Seas squad beautifully taking the whole team down. GodLike and MG.Zed was left in the final circle, and GodLike came up with the second chicken dinner of the day.

Match 2 Points Table:

#1 MG.Zed: 31 Points

#2 GodLike: 28 Points

#3 Mayhem: 20 Points

Match 3 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner of the game: RXN- 13 Kills

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 3 Match 3

The plane took its flight from Goroka towards Cement Factory. The first battle was between Mayhem and 8bit because of the same drop location, but the teams backed off to avoid an early fight. Vikendi is known for its weird zone shifts, and the same happened again as the zone shifted towards the northeastern side.

Sangwan was the first player to get eliminated. Aman did a careless push, and Soul again lost two players at the early stages of the game. Fnatic pushed on SGE after Ronak killed Austin and finished the whole SynerGE squad. The game was down to RXN, Team IND and BLIND. RXN had men and zone advantage and got the chicken dinner.

Match 3 Points Table:

#1 RXN: 33 Points

#2 BLIND: 21 Points

#3 Team IND: 16 Points

Match 4 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: MG.Zed- 15 Kills

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 3 Match 3

The first zone was formed at the center of the map and was favouring most of the teams. ETG.Brawlers pushed eliminated three players of RXN with a co-ordinated rush. MegaStars and Celtz were very close to each other, but Celtz backed off to avoid an early fight. ETG.Brawlers pushed on Entity Gaming but ended up getting eliminated themselves.

Meanwhile, SouL rushed poorly on 7 Seas and had to back off after losing two players. The battle was down to Fnatic and MegaStars in the final circles. Fnatic had a massive height advantage while MegaStars had zone advantage. Scout from Fnatic knocked two players of MegaStars. But Encore from MegaStars did an insane 1 vs 3 clutch and brought a chicken dinner for his team.

Match 4 Points Table:

#1 MG.Zed: 35 Points

#2 Fnatic: 22 Points

#3 Orange Rock: 19 Points

ScoutOp from Fnatic was the top fragger with 19 kills at the end of Day 2. Thug Invitational Tournament is a three-day event, and it is live-streamed on 8bitThug's official Nimo TV channel.