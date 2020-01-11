PMCO 2020: Sangwan joining SouL as IGL; Here's the full line-up for PMCO Spring Split 2020

Sangwan joins SouL for PMCO Spring Split 2020

Mortal, the leader of SouL, announced a few days ago while streaming live on his YouTube channel that the SouL squad will remain unchanged for PMCO Spring Split 2020, but they are looking for a fifth member.

They have finally announced that Sangwan will now be the In-Game Leader (IGL) of the SouL team. It became pretty evident when Sangwan played the Thug Invitational Tournament with the in-game name SouLSangwan. The complete present line-up of SouL is as follows:

Sangwan (IGL)

(IGL) Mortal (Attacker)

(Attacker) Viper (Support, Attacker)

(Support, Attacker) Regaltos (Assaulter)

(Assaulter) Aman (Middle Man)

Along with this, the playing four will be based on the map and performance. Sangwan's full name is Dhruv Sangwan. He used to play for Fnatic and also won the MVP title in PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019. He has a huge fan following with around 8K subscribers on YouTube and about 27K followers on Instagram.

PMCO Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and registrations have started. The players fulfilling the minimum requirements can register with their squads till 21st January. Click here to know the complete registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020. After registering, the teams need to play online qualifiers, and its full schedule has been announced.