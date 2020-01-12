PUBG Mobile: Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 results and overall standings

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 Overall Points Table

The second day of PUBG Mobile's Thug Invitational Tournament organised by Thug aka Animesh came to an end, as MegaStars topped the leaderboard with 110 points and one chicken dinner.

Also Read: Sangwan joining SouL as IGL; Here's the full line-up for PMCO Spring Split 2020

A total of four matches were played on the second day of the tournament, and after Day 2, MegaStars topped the leader board while Fnatic and MG.Zed followed them with 99 and 91 points, respectively. Entity Gaming and SouL finished at 10th and 11th spot with 57 and 56 points.

Here are the overall standings after the second day of Thug's Invitational Tournament.

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 2 overall standings

#1 MegaStars- 110 points (48 kills)

#2 Fnatic- 99 points (48 kills)

#3 MG.Zed- 91 points (39 kills)

#4 BLIND- 89 points (45 kills)

#5 GodLike- 89 points (32 kills)

Advertisement

#6 RXN- 87 point (42 kills)

#7 Mayhem- 68 points (25 kills)

#8 ETG.Brawlers- 60 points (30 kills)

#9 VSG.Brawlers- 60 points (26 kills)

#10 Entity Gaming- 57 points (33 kills)

#11 Soul- 56 points (24 kills)

#12 7 Seas- 55 points (22 kills)

#13 Celtz- 53 points (26 kills)

#14 God's Reign- 50 points (17 kills)

#15 Team IND- 46 points (16 kills)

#16 Orange Rock- 44 points (20 kills)

#17 8bit- 40 points (18 kills)

#18 SynerGE- 38 points (18 kills)

#19 UWF- 35 points (21 kills)

#20 Team Insane- 32 points (23 kills)

Day 2 Top Fraggers

ScoutOP from Fnatic was the top fragger and took 19 kills in total, and Paradox from MegaStars took 15 kills. Thug Invitational Tournament is a three days event, and the final day will be streamed live on 8bitThug's official Nimo TV channel.