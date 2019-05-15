PUBG Mobile Tips: How to predict the next safe zone in PUBG Mobile

Survival is key for battle royale game. And when it is about survival, predicting the next safe zone is a vital part of it. Because the correct prediction can help you to win a winner dinner. On the other hand, the wrong prediction of the safe zone can bring destruction to your side.

Today in this article, we will discuss the trick on how you can rightly know where the next safe zone will fall. So that you can take your game one step ahead of those people who are unaware of this simple trick.

How to predict the safe zone?

Have you ever noticed the airplane way and the loot drop it gives? Yes, that is the main clue. You can easily guess by seeing the location of the loot drop. It has been proven that the loot drop position is the central point for the next zone, especially for the last few zones. So, when you are about to move for the next zone, just take a look at the loot drop and move according to that. Although there has been no official confirmation from Tencent about this trick, it has been known from a long time in the pro communities of PUBG players. However, do not get confused with the drop from the Flare gun. It has nothing to do with the next zone.

Bonus Tip

Here is a bonus tip for you about survival in the game.

Please be careful when you plan to go for the loot drop or outrightly run for the loot drop. In the early game it is fine, but after the mid game, it is really not safe. Loot drops are used as bait sometimes. Many players (I am one of them of course) go near the loot drop to hunt the people who come for getting the loot drop. So, a loot drop can get you killed, and it can also give you high tier loots!

Do you know any other tip about predicting the next zone? Do let us know in the comments below!

