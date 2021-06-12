PUBG Mobile: Tips to master sensitivity settings in 2021

PUBG Mobile has become one of the top-rated games in the battle royale genre. The game offers an amazing survival battle royale experience for players with HD quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

With a good mastery of sensitivity settings, players will see loads of improvement in their gameplay.

PUBG Mobile: Tips to master sensitivity settings

#1 - Training Grounds

The first tip to master sensitivity settings is to practice in the training ground. Players can perfect their sensitivity settings by shooting at different objects in close and mid-range available in the training area. It is one of the best possible ways to improve recoil control and become a pro player in the game.

To visit the training ground, a player needs to enter the cheer park. From there, by going near the AKM statue, the option to enter the training ground appears.

#2 - Getting perfect sensitivity for different scopes

The second tip to master sensitivity settings is to find the most suitable sensitivity for different scopes and movement speeds. A player can copy the following set of sensitivity settings and tweak them based on their preferences.

It will help them gain their personal sensitivity settings, which will help them become a better PUBG Mobile player.

Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for players to use:

Camera Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

#3 - Work on reaction timing

The last tip is to work on reaction timing to make better use of sensitivity settings. For this, players need to have good sound and game sense. A good set of sensitivity settings is of no use if the player has slow reflexes. To improve reaction timing, a player can play Arena Training or TDM mode for better close-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

