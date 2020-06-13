PUBG Mobile: Tips and tricks to hipfire

Here are some tips and tricks to win every close-quarter fight in PUBG Mobile.

Learn some drills to master hipfire movements and perfect your aim.

Here's how you can master the hipfire.

Do you often lose close-quarter PUBG Mobile battles, even after practicing for hours? also known as hipfire, it is basically shooting without opening the scope's aiming down the sight, also known as ADS. Hipfire totally depends on your crosshair placement, and is very effective in close-quarter fights.

If you need tips to work on your hipfire shooting, then don't worry, we have you covered. These tips will help you to win every close-quarter match.

In the end, I'll also give you some drills to master these movements in PUBG Mobile.

The best way to improve your hipfire accuracy is to get on the training ground and start shooting at random players. Track their movements while shooting and controlling recoil by strafing left and right, back and front. Mix up these movements with some crouch and jump to introduce even more variables. Doing this will definitely increase your hipfire accuracy.

Practice movements like this

Use your creativity to come up with your own set of movements and practice. In this way, learning hipfire gets easier and more fun. Make sure you strafe left and right, back and forth, while doing so to confuse your enemy.

Also, you can ask a fellow trainee to jiggle left and right, so that you both can practice. This will give you a strong crosshair placement, which would give you an edge if you ever got into this type of situation in classic matches.

If you are a gyroscope player and want to improve your accuracy even more, here is a special trick that will help you. Decrease your sensitivity to 1% for everything including first and third person camera and ADS. Also, open your layout, remove the scope and place it somewhere you cannot access.

Now, play a few TDM matches using only the fire button. This might be hard in the beginning, but after 3 to 4 matches, you will get used to it. Play around 50 matches of TDM in this manner and I can assure you that you will become a beast in close-quarters mode. Once you are done, switch back to you normal controls and sensitivity settings.

Advertisement

Check this video out for more drills: