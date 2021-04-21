PUBG Mobile is a renowned name in the battle royale genre. The game has broken lots of records and offers a variety of maps and modes for players to explore. The title also ensures that players are engaged in the game, with the availability of different types of weapons, ranging from pistols to sniper rifles.

Some of the maps in the game are large, and hence, most of the time, players get engaged in mid-range fights. In this article, the top 3 tips to become a mid-range pro player in PUBG Mobile are discussed.

PUBG Mobile: Top 3 tips to become a pro mid-range player:

#1 Use of perfect weapons:

Best mid-range weapons in PUBG Mobile

Mid-range is one of PUBG Mobile's most important gunfight ranges. In competitive matches, most of the gunfights in the later parts of the game are mid-ranged. While engaged in a mid-range shootout, the choice of weapons is very important. Here are the top three most useful weapons for mid-range combat in PUBG Mobile:

M416: It uses 5.56mm ammunition, and with 3x/4x/6x, it becomes a good weapon for mid-range spray transfers. DP-28: It uses 7.62mm ammunition and is one of the most stable weapons for mid-range combat. Mini-14: It uses 5.56mm ammunition and can be equipped with an 8x scope, providing more range to kill enemy players.

#2 Practice recoil in training grounds:

PUBG Mobile has different recoil patterns for different weapons. To do this, a player will need to practice and learn to control recoil for weapons that are most common in the game. Players can start with basic assault rifles like M416 and AKM, and then proceed to master DMRs and sniper rifles like Mini14 and Kar98k.

#3 Sensitivity settings:

The title allows its players to mess around with lots of in-game settings like customized movement, shooting, and vehicle controls. Players can also make required changes to the sensitivity.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for controlling recoil in a much better way:

Camera Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

