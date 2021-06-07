PUBG Mobile: Top 3 weapons for close-range combat

PUBG Mobile is one of the most recommended games in the battle royale genre. The title offers 4k quality HD graphics and immersive in-game elements. Players can explore lots of maps and modes along with weapons ranging from pistols to assault rifles.

In the PUBG Mobile game, most gunfights occur in close range, and players with good knowledge of weapons can get lots of kills. Here's a look at the top 3 weapons for close-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 3 weapons that will shred opponents in close-range combat

1) Groza:

Groza is one of the best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile. It is a rare airdrop-exclusive weapon available on all maps. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition and has a beast-like fire rate. It has average hit damage of 47, which comes very handy in taking out enemy players in fewer bullets.

A player can equip only two attachments, which are a muzzle and a magazine. The recommended attachments for Groza are a suppressor and an extended Quickdraw magazine. With the extended magazine, the overall ammo capacity in the weapon will rise from 30 to 40 bullets.

2) MK14:

The second weapon on the list is the MK14 rifle. MK14 is also an airdrop-only weapon. Players can use it as a DMR as well as in close-range gunfights. The weapon is capable of equipping up to 8x scope. It uses 7.62 mm ammunition and has an impressive rate of fire.

The weapon has an average hit damage of 60 per hit. The recommended attachments for MK14 are as following:

Muzzle: Compensator

Magazine: Extended quickdraw magazine

Stock: Cheek pad

3) M416:

The last weapon on the list is the M416 assault rifle. It is one of the most versatile weapons available in PUBG Mobile. Players can use it in the close-range, mid-range, and even in long-range combats.

The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition and is available on all maps. It comes with an average damage per hit of 41 with a fair rate of fire. The recommended attachments for the M416 assault rifle are:

Muzzle: Compensator(reduces recoil)

Grip: Half grip(recoil recovery) and laser sight(better hip-fire)

Magazine: Extended quickdraw( Increased ammunition)

Stock: Tact-stock(improves stability)

