PUBG Mobile has set lots of records in the battle royale category. The title has achieved over a billion downloads across the globe. It offers HD-quality graphics along with magnificent weapons and in-game dynamics.

Mid-range is one of the most engaging combat ranges in the game. Players with good knowledge of which weapons are suitable for mid-range can take lots of advantage. Here's a look at the top 3 weapons for mid-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 3 weapons for mid-range combat:

1) M416:

Image via Cikimm.com

The M416 assault rifle is one of the most adaptable weapons in the PUBG Mobile game. Players can use it in almost every combat range which includes close-range and mid-range. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition and is best suited with 4x and 6x scopes for mid-range spray transfer.

It comes with an average damage of 41 hitpoints. Players can head to the training ground to master their sensitivity settings for different scopes. The recommended attachments for the M416 assault rifle are:

Muzzle: Compensator(reduces recoil)

Grip: Half grip(recoil recovery) and laser sight(better hip-fire)

Magazine: Extended quickdraw( Increased ammunition)

Stock: Tact-stock(improves stability)

2) DP-28:

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The second weapon on the list is the DP-28 LMG. It is considered one of the deadliest weapons for mid-range in the title. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition and has an average damage of 51 hitpoints. A player can either shoot a short burst onto the enemy or go with a full spray of bullets to get a knock and finish in one spray.

The only cons of DP-28 are its availability in only Erangel and Livik maps and its slow fire rate. The best combination for the weapon is with a 4x scope to win mid-range gunfights.

3) Mini-14:

Image via Pinterest

The last weapon on the list is the Mini-14 DMR. Its ability to equip an 8x scope helps players get the upper hand in mid-range combat. With its lesser recoil, players can shoot quick single-tap shots onto the enemy to get an easy knocks or kill.

It uses 5.56mm ammunition and has a maximum ammunition capacity of 30 per round with an extended magazine. The average damage per hit for Mini-14 is 46 hitpoints. It is available on all classic maps in PUBG Mobile except for Sanhok, where it is replaced by QBU.

