PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment with its high-quality content. The game offers HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics like real-life inspired weapons, vehicles and colorful attires.

The title provides an intense, action-packed Battle Royale experience for its players, mostly in long-range battles. Players can take gunfights based on their positions in any range in the game. In this article, we discuss which are the top 3 weapons for long-range combats in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 3 weapons for long-range combat:

1) AWM:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum) bolt action sniper rifle is the best long-range weapon in PUBG Mobile. The weapon is airdrop exclusive and uses .300Magnum ammunition. A player only gets 20 bullets in a single airdrop in the title. It is also the only weapon capable of penetrating through a fresh level 3 helmet.

The weapon has average hit damage of 120 hitpoints. The recommended attachments for AWM are a compensator, extended quickdraw magazine, and a cheek pad. For combat in ranges of 250m or more, AWM provides a significant advantage.

2) M24:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The second weapon on the list is also a bolt action sniper rifle, M24. The weapon has a decent spawn rate across all maps and is available with any airdrop exclusiveness. It uses 7.62mm ammunition and has average hit damage of 72 hitpoints.

The recommended attachments for M24 are a compensator, extended quickdraw magazine and a cheek pad for extra stability. With the help of an extended quickdraw magazine, its ammunition capacity rises from 5 bullets to 7 bullets per round.

Do check: PUBG Mobile: Top 3 weapons for close-range combat

3) Mini-14

Image via Pinterest

The last weapon on the list is one of the most used DMRs in the game, Mini-14. It is suitable for shooting single taps onto enemy players in far ranges like 150m or more. The weapon is suitable for players who have just started to play the game due to its lesser recoil.

The weapon is available on all classic maps of the game except for Sanhok, where it was replaced by QBU. It comes with an average damage per hit of 46 hitpoints. The suitable attachments for Mini-14 are as follows:

Muzzle: Suppressor( provides stealth)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw(extra ammunition)

Related reading: Levinho vs Sevou: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile

Edited by Gautham Balaji