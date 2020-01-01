PUBG Mobile: Top 4 PUBG Mobile players in India

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been a sensation in India since its launch in 2017. When it comes to the esports scene, India is not a popular name, especially in the console and PC segments. However, PUBG Mobile has managed to introduce the concept of esports among Indians. Many of the players have started playing the game competitively and are called esports athlete, a very rare term in India few years back. In 2019, PUBG officials have given more emphasis on the regional and global tournaments all over the world with a big prize pool which have been successful in attracting a huge number of audience, specially in the sub-continent region.

Also Read: Top 5 locations to find Flare Gun in Erangel map

Very recently, the month of December was cramped with three tourneys- PMCO Globals (Malaysia), PMAS 2019 (Saudi Arabia) and PEC 2019 (China). This effort has kept the players and audience on their heels.

Although Indian players have not been able to inject their venom in the global stage, however, every now and then they have proved why they're the best in the country when it comes to professional PUBG Mobile. In this article, we will look at the top 4 Indian players who've set the PUBG Mobile esports stage on fire.

#1 Mortal

Mortal

Despite all the ruthlessness in the game, all winners needs to have the demeanour of a monk. The year 2019 have seen the rise of Team Soul under Mortal, their unmatched domination and then an unfortunate events led to crack in the team. Inspite of a new roster, they were able to rank 2nd in the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals, showing why Mortal has the calmest of mind in the industry today.

Perhaps other emerging players, can learn from Mortal who has a wonderful way of being at peace and living in the present. He took a break from the esports scene, keeping in mind the hectic tournament schedules and as he stated he wanted to give more time to his YouTube streaming. However, he soon had to come out of retirement following the departure of Owais and Ronak who are now playing for Fnatic.

Major achievements:

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 - Champion

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India - Champion

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split Global Finals - Placed 12th

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 - Placed 13th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Group Stage - Placed 10th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Play-ins - Placed 15th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia - Runner up

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals - Placed 12th

#2 ScoutOP

Scout

People regard Scout as one of those who've skyrocketed the competitiveness in the esports scene. His skills and gyro control are impeccable and often unmatched. Scout is one of the biggest influencers in the Indian gaming community. He is best known across the globe for his insane m4+6x sprays.

People who are able to marry their work ethic to their talent rise above everybody else. It is the story of everybody including Scout himself, who has risen through the ranks and have established as an experienced professional PUBG Mobile player in the world. He has managed to reign supreme in a manner that he became synonymous with the game itself. His passion, focus and obsession with the game and performance made him stand out as the best among the best. However, he has been involved in many controversies, which has hampered his performance to some extent.

Major achievements:

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 - Asia - Placed 16th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India - Runner up

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split Global Finals - Placed 23rd

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 - Placed 23rd

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Group Stage - Placed 3rd

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Play-ins - Placed 4th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia - Placed 9th

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 - Placed 8th

#3 Jonathan

Jonathan with his team mates from Entity

Jonathan, who represents Entity Gaming, has stamped his authority as one of the best among the world in a very short period of time. Fueled with confidence and zeal to succeed, Jonathan is the latest prodigy that has dropped jaws of many. He broke the myth which told that claw control have an upper hand in contrast to the thumb setup. His colleagues gasp at Jonathan's training method and his adherence to his practice.

Importantly, he has shaped around a team where Entity Ghatak brings the much needed experience to pair with youth and energy. Jonathan was ranked as the 5th best player on the kill leaderboard in the PMCO Fall Split that reflects the agressive attitude of Entity Gaming players.

Major achievements:

Vodafone 5G ESL Mobile Open - Placed 4th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Group Stage - Placed 14th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Play-ins - Placed 9th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia - Champions

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 - Placed 17-32nd

PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019 - Placed 4th

4. Daljitsk

Daljitsk with his former teammates from IND

Daljitsk, who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports, is another player who has proven his mettle as an esports player with his consistent performances in both the PMCO Spring and Fall split. With his eagle eyes and quick reflexes, Daljitsk doesn't miss too many sniper shots. Undoubtedly, he is also thought to be the best snipers India has ever produced. He came into the esports scene in PMCO Spring Split and got into the top position of top fraggers leaderboard surpassing many of the already established veterans.

Major achievements:

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India - Runner up

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split Global Finals - Placed 23rd

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 - Placed 16th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Group Stage - Placed 16th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Play-ins - Runner up

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia - Placed - Placed 5th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals - Placed 21st

PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019 - Placed 12th