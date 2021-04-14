PUBG Mobile has become one of the most admired Battle Royale games across the globe. The game offers lots of weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles with HD quality graphics. Sniper rifles are very popular among players in the game.

A sniper rifle can take down an enemy with a single shot. However, it needs some practice and knowledge of the game to become a good sniper user. In this article, we have discussed the top 4 tips to become a pro sniper in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 4 tips to become a pro sniper:

#1 Crosshair placement:

Image via PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, when a player uses a sniper rifle, his crosshair placement should be perfect. If a player can open his crosshair onto an enemy's body, he/she will be able to adjust to the enemy's head.

This way, players will connect more headshots and get more kills. A player can practice his crosshair placement in the training ground with the help of some professional drills available.

Advertisement

#2 Peek for a limited time:

Image via PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile allows its players to use special dynamics like peeks. BY peeking, players can shot their enemies while keeping most of their bodies in cover. For players who prefer using sniper rifles, learning to make a perfect peek is one of the basics to master.

The only disadvantage of peeking: a player's head gets exposed. So, always try to peek for a limited time, shoot your bullets, and get into cover immediately.

#3 Always aim for headshot:

Image via PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

In PUBG Mobile, sniper rifles are the only weapon that can knock or kill players with a level 3 helmet or vest. The AWM is one of the strongest weapons available , which makes a player feel invincible in mid and long-range combats. Here is the list of the strongest sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile based on damage stats:

AWM: 132 damage per hit M24: 82 damage per hit Kar98k: 72 damage per hit

Do check: AKM vs M762: Which is the better gun for short-range in PUBG Mobile?

#4 Perfect sensitivity settings are important:

PUBG Mobile sniper sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile offers its users different settings, which includes the the gyroscope to aim and change the sensitivity for a better gaming experience. For sniper rifles, a player needs to have the perfect set of sensitivity settings to become a pro player.

Players can visit the training ground to adjust the sensitivity settings and train with any sniper rifle. Players can then master their sensitivity settings for different scopes in the Sniper Training mode of the game.

Do check: PUBG Mobile: Top 3 tips to become a pro assaulter