×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 guns with the highest damage

  • PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns that the players can utilize to get the 'Chicken Dinner'.
  • Sniper Rifles inflict the highest damage in the game if used properly.
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 18:54 IST
Guns with highest damage in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: Thugul/YT)
Guns with highest damage in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: Thugul/YT)

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns of different types and rarities. Some of these guns can be found in airdrops while some can be looted from buildings and compounds.

Also Read: Which country is PUBG Mobile Lite from? Answering the origin question

Each gun inflicts a different amount of damage in PUBG Mobile.The use of these weapons depends completely on an individual's playing style. Sniper rifles have the highest hit damage in the game.

5 guns with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile

#1 AWM

AWM
AWM

AWM is a bolt-action rifle that can only be found only in airdrops. This gun has the highest damage in the game and uses 0.300 Magnum ammunition. Even a level 3 helmet is not sufficient to hold damage from this gun.

#2 Kar98K

Kar98K
Kar98K
Advertisement

Kar98K is also a bolt action sniper rifle and has a single shot damage of 79. It uses 7.62 ammunation. If the gun is used efficiently, it is a lethal weapon. A precise shot can deal a heavy blow to the enemy.

#3 M24

M24
M24

M24 is one of the most frequently used Sniper Rifles in the game. The gun has a single-shot damage of 75. It takes lesser time between the shots in comparison to Kar98K. It also uses 7.62 mm ammunation.

#4 Win94 (Winchester 94)

Win94
Win94

Win94 deals the lowest damage amongst all the bolt-action rifle. The gun deals damage of 66 per shot. It uses the 7.62 ammo. Win94 is commonly found in Miramar map.

#5 MK14

MK14
MK14

Mk14 is a DMR which deals damage of 61 in the game. The gun can only be found in airdrops. It has two firing modes, semi-auto and full-auto. It uses 7.62 ammo.

PUBG Mobile does not reveal the stats offically; hence the figures mentioned above are the approximate value.

Shotguns have a higher damage per shot that is fire, however the damage per bullet is substantially low.

This list is by no means a comparison as various other factors come into play while using a gun like range, firing mode, bullet velocity and so forth.

Also Read: How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

Published 19 Jun 2020, 18:54 IST
PUBG
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी