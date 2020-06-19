PUBG Mobile: Top 5 guns with the highest damage

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns that the players can utilize to get the 'Chicken Dinner'.

Sniper Rifles inflict the highest damage in the game if used properly.

Guns with highest damage in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: Thugul/YT)

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns of different types and rarities. Some of these guns can be found in airdrops while some can be looted from buildings and compounds.

Each gun inflicts a different amount of damage in PUBG Mobile.The use of these weapons depends completely on an individual's playing style. Sniper rifles have the highest hit damage in the game.

5 guns with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile

#1 AWM

AWM

AWM is a bolt-action rifle that can only be found only in airdrops. This gun has the highest damage in the game and uses 0.300 Magnum ammunition. Even a level 3 helmet is not sufficient to hold damage from this gun.

#2 Kar98K

Kar98K

Kar98K is also a bolt action sniper rifle and has a single shot damage of 79. It uses 7.62 ammunation. If the gun is used efficiently, it is a lethal weapon. A precise shot can deal a heavy blow to the enemy.

#3 M24

M24

M24 is one of the most frequently used Sniper Rifles in the game. The gun has a single-shot damage of 75. It takes lesser time between the shots in comparison to Kar98K. It also uses 7.62 mm ammunation.

#4 Win94 (Winchester 94)

Win94

Win94 deals the lowest damage amongst all the bolt-action rifle. The gun deals damage of 66 per shot. It uses the 7.62 ammo. Win94 is commonly found in Miramar map.

#5 MK14

MK14

Mk14 is a DMR which deals damage of 61 in the game. The gun can only be found in airdrops. It has two firing modes, semi-auto and full-auto. It uses 7.62 ammo.

PUBG Mobile does not reveal the stats offically; hence the figures mentioned above are the approximate value.

Shotguns have a higher damage per shot that is fire, however the damage per bullet is substantially low.

This list is by no means a comparison as various other factors come into play while using a gun like range, firing mode, bullet velocity and so forth.

