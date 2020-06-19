PUBG Mobile: Top 5 guns with the highest damage
- PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns that the players can utilize to get the 'Chicken Dinner'.
- Sniper Rifles inflict the highest damage in the game if used properly.
PUBG Mobile has a plethora of guns of different types and rarities. Some of these guns can be found in airdrops while some can be looted from buildings and compounds.
Each gun inflicts a different amount of damage in PUBG Mobile.The use of these weapons depends completely on an individual's playing style. Sniper rifles have the highest hit damage in the game.
5 guns with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile
#1 AWM
AWM is a bolt-action rifle that can only be found only in airdrops. This gun has the highest damage in the game and uses 0.300 Magnum ammunition. Even a level 3 helmet is not sufficient to hold damage from this gun.
#2 Kar98K
Kar98K is also a bolt action sniper rifle and has a single shot damage of 79. It uses 7.62 ammunation. If the gun is used efficiently, it is a lethal weapon. A precise shot can deal a heavy blow to the enemy.
#3 M24
M24 is one of the most frequently used Sniper Rifles in the game. The gun has a single-shot damage of 75. It takes lesser time between the shots in comparison to Kar98K. It also uses 7.62 mm ammunation.
#4 Win94 (Winchester 94)
Win94 deals the lowest damage amongst all the bolt-action rifle. The gun deals damage of 66 per shot. It uses the 7.62 ammo. Win94 is commonly found in Miramar map.
#5 MK14
Mk14 is a DMR which deals damage of 61 in the game. The gun can only be found in airdrops. It has two firing modes, semi-auto and full-auto. It uses 7.62 ammo.
PUBG Mobile does not reveal the stats offically; hence the figures mentioned above are the approximate value.
Shotguns have a higher damage per shot that is fire, however the damage per bullet is substantially low.
This list is by no means a comparison as various other factors come into play while using a gun like range, firing mode, bullet velocity and so forth.
