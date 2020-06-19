PUBG Mobile: Top five hot-drop locations in Vikendi

Vikendi is the only snow-themed map in PUBG Mobile, which makes it a unique experience.

Getting a hold of some loot will help give you and your team an advantage over opponents.

Anurag Pandey

Picture credit: pubgmobile.com

PUBG Mobile's Vikendi map is the game's only snow map. It is a mix of the Miramar and Erangel maps, and has three dynamic weather settings:

Day (clear) Snow (has snowfall) Moonlight (night)

Picture credit: pubg.com

The game randomly switches between these three settings. To that effect, PUBG Mobile players can change their outfit to something that camouflages in the snow for an added advantage. Another feature in PUBG Mobile that gives players an advantage is the hot-drop, which has a bunch of items that they can use to try and outdo their opponents.

If you're someone who's gameplay depends a lot on these hot-drops, here's a look at the best hot-drop locations in PUBG Mobile's VIkendi map.

#1 Villa

Villa in PUBG Mobile.

The loot in this centrally-set villa is amazing, and three PUBG Mobile squads can easily out this place. Coming to the Villa, you must expect a fight, as two to three squads usually land here. Not very often will you find Villa empty. Finding a car here is easy, as there is usually one in the garage located on the compound.

#2 Dobro Mesto:

Dobro Mesto in Vikendi

Dobro Mesto is one of the towns situated on the edges of this PUBG Mobile map. With a great amount of loot here, two to three squads are expected, and you might want to grab the central building, which has the best loot. There are plenty of buildings nearby to supplement the main one.

This town is located on the edges, so a player will need a vehicle to rotate in the zone. Finding a vehicle is not a big deal in Dobro Mesto, as there are plenty near the roads of this town.

#3 Cosmodrome:

Cosmodrome

Cosmodrome is one of the biggest towns in PUBG Mobile's Vikendi map, and has the highest amounts of loot. The main objective is to stay away from the main building, which has a low amount of loot and attracts more players. Sticking to the smaller houses is the key to looting in Cosmodrome. Looting the smaller houses will give you ample items, while vehicles spawn near the road, so making rotations is easier from Cosmodrome.

#4 Castle:

Castle

Castle is located on a central island which is surrounded by water (which is frozen). A huge amount of loot of good quality is present, but the central location makes it hard to escape from safely. It is also easy to get lost in, but almost worth the risk. Usually, one to two squads land here, which is easy to deal with given the amount of loot and hiding spots.

#5 Volnova:

Volnova

Volnova is one of the cities located near the centrally flowing river, and has a high loot destiny. This is a large town and will take time for you to work around. There are one to two expected squads here, which will make looting harder. Cars are available for an escape plan form the city.

These landing spots in PUBG Mobile's Vikendi map are good starting points to loot and get some kills. At these spots, the loot is amazing, while you will also encounter some intense action.

