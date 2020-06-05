PUBG Mobile: Top 5 hot-drop locations in Sanhok in season 13

Top 5 hot-drop locations in Sanhok in season 13 of PUBG mobile.

More players like to land in these places to get easy kills.

Sanhok in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games around the world with over 600 million downloads. Due to the different types of maps and game modes being added to the game, PUBG Mobile is still trending among youngsters.

Some changes made to the graphics and optimized gameplay maintain the same hype around PUBG Mobile as when it was released. PUBG Mobile has 4 maps namely Sanhok, Erangel, Miramar and Vikendi. In this article, we have discussed the top 5 locations to drop in Sanhok, as preferred by some PUBG Mobile players.

Below are PUBG Mobile's top 5 hot-drop locations in Sanhok:

#1 Bootcamp:

The deadliest hot-drop location in PUBG Mobile's Sanhok in season 13 is Bootcamp. Usually 3 to 4 squads land in Bootcamp. The loot is pretty good across the map of Sanhok, early fights are expected where 2 or more squads land.

A squad can take advantage by landing on the main building of Bootcamp, from where it can get a clear view of all the houses in Bootcamp. This gives it an advantage over other squads.

#2 Paradise Resort:

The second place where players love to land in Sanhok is the Paradise Resort. This area also has a high loot percentage and players tend to get guns on the drop. The most common place where the players like to land is the stairs or the house. The stairs and the houses provide good cover and a nice TPP advantage.

Players can climb onto the terraces to spot enemy players very easily. There is a high probability of at least 3-4 squads landing in the Paradise Resort.

#3 Ruins:

In Sanhok players love to take close-range fights and the best place to do so is Ruins. The best place to land is the main building of Ruins, which has the highest amount of loot in the whole compound of Ruins.

The main building is exposed from all sides making it a good place to get higher frag gameplay. At least 4-5 squads drop here if the plane's trajectory is suitable.

#4 Pai Nan:

The city of Pai Nan is separated by a river that divides the city into 2 halves which are connected by 2 bridges. These compounds are vulnerable to third parties because Pai Nan is surrounded by hills from both sides.

Pai Nan has a good number of compounds from where players can spot other players. Up to 3 squads may land in Pai Nan in each game.

#5 Docks:

The last place on this list is Docks. Docks contain some containers and 2 ships which are just enough to provide loot to up to 3 teams. The like of containers from the map of Erangel pulls the players to Docks. Both the warehouses are prime locations for players to get loot and a full view of Docks.

Docks are bordered by water from one side and mountains from the other side. Docks are situated at the edge of the map which usually makes them outside the first 2 zones. Up to 3 squads are expected to come and loot at the Docks.

These were the top 5 locations in PUBG Mobile where the players like to land on the map of Sanhok. This can help you get more of the PUBG Mobile chicken dinners.