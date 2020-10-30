PUBG Mobile: Top 5 locations to find the 6x scope in Miramar

PUBG Mobile has become a renowned franchise in the battle royale category since its release. This game offers high-quality Ultra HD graphics and detailed dynamics.

In matches, players land on a spawn island and need to survive till the end to be declared the winner. He/she can use various weapons, throwables, healing items, and scopes to get through matches.

In this article, we discuss the top five locations to find the 6x scope in the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile.

Best sites to find the 6x scope in PUBG Mobile's Miramar map

#1 Pecado

Image credits: Reddit

The best location in Miramar to acquire a 6x scope is Pecado. This area is the top hot drop on the map, and lots of squads love to land here for exciting battles. A player can expect up to eight crews landing on a regular day per match, and that too some good teams with great tactics.

So, the next time a gamers plane flies over Pecado, they would do well to press the jump button to be witness lots of action, along with picking up a 6x scope.

Advertisement

#2 San Martin

Image credits: PUBG Mobile Lite

The second location where a player can expect to find a 6x scope in this map is San Martin. It is the biggest city in Miramar and has lots of buildings to loot and get a players' favorite weapons, along with scopes like 6x or 4x for mid and long-range gunfights.

#3 Hacienda Del Patron

Image credits: PUBG Lite survivor's guide

Hacienda Del Patron is also one of the top hot drops on the Miramar map, and lots of teams love to land here. A player can get some quick and good loot, including assault rifles like M416 and AKM, along with a 6x scope which can be equipped to help get their hand on the chicken dinner title.

Advertisement

Also read: Four similar games like PUBG Mobile not banned in India in 2020

#4 Chumacera

Image credits: Reddit

The fourth area where players can expect to obtain a 6x scope is Chumacera. This place is not a typical hot-drop, but three to four enemy squads do land here to procure some the high-quality loot.

#5 El Pozo

Image credits: Tom's Guide Forum

The last location on the list to find a 6x scope in Miramar is the El Pozo. This city has lots of massive buildings where players can easily find favorable weapons like assault rifles and sniper rifles just a few minutes of landing.

However, they need to be aware of opponents who will be scouting and sniping from the rooftops of various nearby buildings.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top five locations to find 6x scope in the Erangel 2.0 map