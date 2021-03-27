PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded battle royale games across the globe. The game has become very popular for its armory, which includes weapons like assault rifles, shotguns, and more.

In PUBG Mobile, sniper rifles play a major role in all mid-to-long-range gunfights. A player can get an easy knock or kill by just connecting one headshot onto an enemy player.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Sniper Rifle locations on Erangel map

#1 - Sosnovka Military Base

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Sosnovka Military Base is one of the best locations to equip a sniper rifle on the Erangel map. The base has three main buildings, where players can get good quality loot and high-level gear. This includes helmets and vests for extra protection.

#2 - Pochinki

Image via Godnixon YT

The second location on the list is Pochinki. Pochinki is one of the best hot drops to get some quick gunfights and kills for players. The area has lots of compounds to loot, and players can surely get their hands on a sniper rifle and scopes like 6x or 8x for long-range combat.

#3 - Novorepnoye

Image via Zilliongamer

Novorepnoye is another location where players can get a sniper rifle like Kar98k or M24. Players can get a flare gun to their own airdrop and get the best sniper rifle in the game, which is AWM.

Novorepnoye has lots of open containers for looting and also various compounds besides the container to collect loot.

#4 - Georgopol City

Image via Zilliongamer

Gerogopol City is another option for players who love to use sniper rifles and want to get one quickly in the game. The area has big apartments and lots of middle-sized compounds, where players can find good weapons and other items like throwable and healing material.

#5 - Mylta Power

Image via PUBG Mobile

The last location on the list of top five locations to equip sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile is Mylta Power. In recent updates, Mylta Power has been revamped, and many new compounds have been added. A player can get many good guns like M416 and AKM and even sniper rifles in this area's compounds.

