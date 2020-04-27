PUBG Mobile Guaranteed Premium Crate

The cosmetic items like outfits, weapon skins and vehicle skins have been one of the most popular features in PUBG Mobile since its release. Though it doesn't improve or enhance the players' skills, it improves the aesthetic value and is immensely pleasing to the eyes.

Tencent Games makes these skins available through its Royale Pass, shop, crates and a lot of other sources. Crate opening is also known to be the best method to get permanent skins in PUBG mobile. However, players are still required to spend some cash to buy and unlock these crates.

Free Premium Crate

But this isn't the case with this trick, which enables players to get a free Premium crate without spending any money. Here's the trick that one needs to follow to get guaranteed Premium Crates in PUBG Mobile.

Trick to get free Premium Crate in PUBG Mobile

#1 Open the PUBG Mobile application on the device

Open the Game

#2 Visit the Extreme treasure spin section of the game

Extreme Treasure Spin

#3 Find the Rocket on screen and tap on it to fly

Tap on Rocket

#4 Done! The Premium crate will be automatically added to the user inventory

Premium Crate in Inventory

The aforementioned trick is easy and requires no time to master. In addition to this, players can get a rare weapon or vehicle skin, considering the premium nature of the crate. The item obtained from the crate will remain permanent. Consequently, this trick will also reward the players with a free weapon skin.

Golden M416 Skin

Meanwhile, if one has multiple accounts, then one can also claim this bonus from the other IDs. This trick is part of the Extreme treasure spin where the rocket is an Easter Egg. However, one needs to ensure to claim it as soon as possible as the spin is only valid till 17th May 2020.