PUBG Mobile Unlimited everything APK: All you need to know

Unlimited Mod APK is illegal The use of mod is illegal and is punishable by Tencent Games in the form of permanent bans . It is also stated in Terms of Service of Tencent Games that the players are not allowed to modify the game client data.

With regular updates, PUBG Mobile has made the game even more inclusive for its ever-growing fan base. It would be wrong to assume that the popularity of PUBG Mobile is decreasing. PUBG Mobile is quite competitive, and the quest to excel in the game has led players to taking a wrong path quite often. One such way is mod apk.

Several new players are unaware of the repercussions of using such modified applications. But Tencent Games has made it clear any use of mod apks will lead to termination of accounts, i.e. permanent bans.

What is Unlimited everything mod in PUBG Mobile?

It is allegedly a modified version of the game, which provides unlimited in-currencies and also health. The mod is 100% illegal and will lead to a permanent ban.

Also Read: Kim Chang-han: The CEO of the PUBG Corporation

Does Unlimited everything mod work?

PUBG mobile is a server-sided game, and all the data is stored in the game server. Hence any such mod is only visual and does not work in reality.

The unlimited health mod is a bland hack and even if it works using it is illegal.

Is it legal to use unlimited everything mod apk in PUBG Mobile?

FAQ section of Tencent Games

As it has been mentioned a few times in this article as well previous such articles that use of any mod version of the game is not allowed and not recommended. Moreover, it is also illegal to do so.

Also Read: Which gun has the highest bullet drop in PUBG Mobile?

Advertisement

Players are also strictly advised not to fall in the trap of such apks to gain unfair advantage in the game.