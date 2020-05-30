PUBG Mobile: Which gun has the highest bullet drop in PUBG Mobile?

Bullet Drop in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the finest games in the world currently. The realistic feel of the game provides a better experience to the player as it uses real-life physics regarding the trajectory of bullets and the velocity at which they drop.

What is bullet drop in PUBG Mobile?

When the bullet reaches a certain distance, it starts dropping down a little due to gravity. There is no way to control the bullet drop. To lower the effect of bullet drop, one must use a gun with high bullet speed. The bullet follows a downward trajectory after a certain distance and it depends on the gun's range.

It is an important aspect and one can compensate for bullet drop by aiming a little above the head of the foe when in long-range battles to hit the headshots. There are some guns which are substantially affected by bullet drops in PUBG Mobile.

Here is the list of the guns which have the most bullet drop in PUBG Mobile.

#1 VSS

VSS is a DMR, i.e. a Designated Marksman Rifle, which uses the 9mm rounds. It is the slowest DMR in the game and has the highest bullet drop. The initial bullet speed is very less and thus, bullet drops are caused while using this gun.

#2 Kar98K

All the snipers in PUBG Mobile tend to have a bullet drop. The Kar98K leads that category among sniper rifles due to the less bullet velocity of the gun. So, one has to aim a little higher at the enemy to get a headshot.

#3 UMP45

UMP is a submachine gun (SMG) and experiences a high bullet drop due to the initial bullet speed of the weapon being pretty less as compared to the other guns. It uses the .45 ACP ammunition.

