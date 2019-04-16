PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 is Live; Includes new Survive Till Dawn 2.0, Darkest Night Mode, Spectating Friends

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 355 // 16 Apr 2019, 23:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile update 0.12 stable version is live and available for download. The maintenance notice, including all the details on the update, can now be seen while logging into the game.

This new PUBG update has brought back the survive till dawn mode. The zombie mode includes new zombies and weapons to kill them. It also includes a new darkest night mode, where you have to stay alive for one night while fighting hordes of zombies.

PUBG Mobile update 0.12 includes one of the most requested features from the community. Players can now spectate their friends who are in a match; this has been a great add-on to the existing PUBG mobile features. Spectating friends will help both the parties to gain more knowledge about the game and each other.

PUBG Mobile update 0.12, however, didn't include the companion feature that we saw in the beta update. It looks like it is too soon to get excited about companions in PUBG.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Update 0.12 Official Notice

After being taken offline for maintenance on April 16, from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 (UTC), the new version was made available today. Players who update before April 23 will get the Outfit Box III (7d) and 1,888 BP as a reward.

As part of the update, we will get the following features:

EvoGround: All new game modes will be under this category.

All new game modes will be under this category. Darkest Night: Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies.

Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. Survive Till Dawn: New weapons, monsters and systems. The difficulty has also been tuned.

New weapons, monsters and systems. The difficulty has also been tuned. Players can now spectate matches of their friends, crew and clan members, and adjust spectator mode privacy settings.

Portable closets can now be swapped during combat.

Introduced spring theme and a treasure event.

Also Read:

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for future updates on PUBG Mobile and other Videogames news and updates.