PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (September 2023)

Vertical recoil control is critical in PUBG Mobile because it affects your accuracy and overall performance. If you know how to manage unwanted gun movement when firing, you will gain a competitive edge over your opponent in this battle royale game. This article will offer some information through five points to help you stay ahead of your foes in PUBG Mobile.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, these tips and tactics will help you master vertical recoil control in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to master vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and attachments

Choosing the right weapon and picking appropriate attachments are critical for controlling vertical recoil. Because different firearms have distinct movment patterns, it's vital to pick a gun that fits your playstyle. Consider SMGs or shotguns for close-range encounters and assault rifles or DMRs for medium-to-long-range encounters.

Attachments can help reduce vertical recoil greatly. Options like the Vertical Foregrip, Angled Foregrip, and Compensator reduce unwanted gun movement as well as improve accuracy. Experiment with various combinations to find the best setup for your weapon.

2) Practice recoil control

Recoil control requires practice and muscle memory to master. Spend time firing guns in training mode or with aim trainers to learn their movement patterns. Here's a quick drill to get you started:

In training mode, locate a wall or target. Fire an entire magazine at it without stopping to control the recoil. Take note of the pattern formed by the bullets on the wall. Now, fire another magazine while actively regulating the vertical recoil by dragging your crosshair in the direction opposite the recoil pattern.

Repeat this exercise with different weapons regularly to become more familiar with their recoil patterns. With training, you'll build the muscle memory required to effectively control gun movement.

3) Sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings you use in-game can have a major impact on your ability to regulate vertical recoil. You can adjust how fast or slow your crosshair moves during gunfights by tweaking your sensitivity settings. Remember the following:

Lessen your sensitivity for better recoil control

A lower sensitivity option enables you to precisely adjust your crosshair when coping with vertical recoil.

Experiment with sensitivity settings

Find a level that feels right for you and continue with it to develop muscle memory; avoid frequently altering your sensitivity.

4) Burst and tap firing

Firing in full auto mode might make it difficult to control vertical recoil, especially when you're combating opponents across longer distances. Practice burst fire and tapping to deal with unwanted weapon movement in such cases.

Burst firing

Rather than holding down the fire button, tap it many times quickly to fire shots in bursts. This method is especially useful with assault weapons and can assist you in maintaining better control over guns.

Tap firing

Tap the fire button for single rounds in long-range battles. This reduces recoil while increasing accuracy, especially when using DMRs or sniper rifles.

Remember that the efficiency of these approaches is dependent on the weapon and your in-game situation.

5) Recoil control during combat

Controlling vertical recoil might be difficult in the heat of battle in PUBG Mobile. Here are some pointers to help you manage it successfully while in combat:

Crouch and prone

Altering your position can help you maintain your aim and lower vertical recoil. When attacking adversaries, use crouching and proning tactically to control recoil.

Strafing and movement

Try to maneuver and strafe to the sides while shooting. This can make it more difficult for your opponents to hit you while also allowing you to control recoil.

Controlling the vertical movement of guns when they're being fired in PUBG Mobile is a skill that demands practice and effort to master. Keep in mind that the game will continue to evolve with updates, so keep up with this title's most recent meta and adjust your methods accordingly.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.