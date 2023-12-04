PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (December 2023)

Controlling vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile is critical for enhancing accuracy and overall performance. You quickly gain an advantage over opponents in this battle royale game by managing inadvertent gun movement. To elaborate on this point, this article will discuss how to master vertical recoil control in PUBG Mobile.

Following these recommendations, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, will improve your prowess and performance in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tricks and techniques to master vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Understanding vertical recoil patterns

Vertical recoil is the upward movement of your weapon's crosshair during a sustained shot. Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has a unique recoil pattern that players must learn. You must practice controlling the upward movement of your crosshair to reduce vertical recoil.

Spend time memorizing the recoil pattern of your favorite guns in training mode or low-pressure matches. Most weapons have a very consistent vertical ascension, and knowing how to reverse this movement will enhance your accuracy and overall effectiveness.

2) Recoil control techniques in PUBG Mobile

Once you've determined your weapon's vertical recoil pattern, it's important to put efficient control measures in place. Here are some helpful hints for dealing with it in PUBG Mobile:

Burst firing: Instead of continuously pressing the trigger, practice firing in brief bursts. This approach helps to reset the recoil and allows you to keep better control over the vertical kick of your weapon. Experiment with burst lengths to achieve the best balance of fire rate and recoil reduction.

Vertical drag control: To overcome the upward recoil, try to pull your aim slightly downward when firing. Subtle changes are required to keep your crosshair on target. It takes practice and muscle memory to master, but once done, it becomes an excellent method of controlling vertical recoil.

Attachments: Use attachments to improve recoil control. Vertical Foregrip and Compensator are especially effective in reducing vertical recoil. Experiment with various attachment combinations to find the setup that best suits your playstyle and chosen weaponry.

3) Sensitivity settings and practice

It is critical to fine-tune your sensitivity settings for exact control over your aim and recoil. Set your vertical sensitivity to a level that allows you to comfortably make micro-adjustments. Additionally, practice recoil control regularly in training mode or custom matches. Muscle memory is important in mastering recoil, and thus consistent practice is essential.

Sensitivity settings: Experiment with different sensitivity levels to see what works best for you. Lower sensitivity provides for more precise recoil management, whereas higher sensitivity allows for faster adjustments. Find the right mix for your playstyle and comfort.

Analyzing performance: Examine your performance after each practice session or match. Determine the areas in which you struggled with recoil control and concentrate on strengthening those specific characteristics. Learning from your failures and fine-tuning your technique will result in more consistent and precise shooting over time.

In conclusion, mastering vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile requires a combination of knowledge, technique, and practice.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.