PUBG Mobile Vietnam version for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned battle royale games available for Android and iOS devices. Apart from the global version, there are many other available on Google Play Store as well. PUBG Mobile VN, also known as the Vietnamese edition, is one among them.

However, only Vietnamese players can download this unique variant of PUBG Mobile from the Play Store. There are still other ways to download it if you're living outside that country. The most prominent way to do so is by installing the APK file of PUBG Mobile VN.

Here we look at the guidelines to install this version in any country.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile VN updated APK

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 65 MB, and the OBB file is 1.80 GB. So you must ensure there is sufficient storage space on the device.

Follow the below steps to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Enable the install from an unknown source option if you haven't already done it. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it.

Step 4: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.vng.pubgmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the OBB file gets copied, you can enjoy playing the VN version of PUBG Mobile.

In case the downloaded file shows an error saying: 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider re-downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.