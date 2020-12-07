PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version: APK+OBB download links

The popularity of PUBG Mobile has sky-rocketed over the past few years, making it one of the top games of its genre. Apart from the global version, the game has several regional specific variants as well.

PUBG Mobile VN or Vietnam is one such version. It was made to cater to the users from the region, with the language of the UI being changed to Vietnamese.

Many players desire to download the Vietnamese version of the game and look for ways to do it. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how the players can download PUGB Mobile VN using its APK file.

APK+OBB download links for PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version

Click here for PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version's APK + OBB download links.

The total size of the zip file consisting of both APK and OBB files is around 602.1 MB. Hence, users must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to install PUBG Mobile VN:

Step 1: First, players would have to download the zip file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Locate and extract the zip file to receive both APK and OBB files.

Step 3: Enable the “Install from unknown source” option if not done already.

(Players can do so by following these steps - Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 4: Install the APK file, but don't open it.

Step 5: Lastly, players would have to copy the entire "com.vng. pubgmobile" folder to Android/OBB.

Users can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile VN after the OBB file is copied.

If the users face an error stating that "there was a problem parsing the package," they can consider downloading the files again and following the steps given above.

