Tournament Standings After Day 4

Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Day 4 Wraps with TeamInd taking the top spot

After yet another day of exhilarating and glorious Battle Royale action, Team IND takes the lead in the PUBG Mobile Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup.

Day 4 was packed with intense PUBG Mobile murder, mayhen and pure skill. All the teams brought their A-Game to the table, with TeamIND taking the top spot with a brilliant defensive and tactical game.

Team IND showed that the key to success in PUBG Mobile isn't just about playing aggressive and getting more kills, it is about playing tactically and planning out your movement as a team. They picked the right fights to engage in, positioned themselves correctly to avoid taking ring damage and finished the game off by picking off their opponents from the oncoming ring.

Key Takeaways from Day 4

Day 4 was packed to the rafters with great plays by Clutchgod, Jonnathan and fan favorite Soul, with some pretty devastating 'nade kills.

TeamIND came away with not just 1, but 2 Chicken Dinners during the day. Catapulting them to the top of the table at the end of the day. They showed brilliant precision with their movements, and carefully picking which fights to take and which to abandon. Which is key in tournament games in PUBG Mobile.

TeamIND comes away with Chicken Dinner with 6 total kills

Their Third Partying was handled extremely well as they chose the right time to pick off battling squads on low health. This enabled them to get some easy kills and get better loot. Third Partying is a key tactic in PUBG Mobile, and is the best way to eliminate competition and get better loot.

Standings after Day 4:

TeamInd Lead the back with 173 points

