PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for mid-range Android devices in 2021?

Two of the most eminent names in the esports industry are PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile. The two widely popular BR titles boast a massive fanbase across the world.

Although both of these titles share the same core as Battle Royale, the two offer very different gaming experiences and have separate graphic optimization settings.

This article compares these two titles based on their gameplay styles and graphics along with the minimum device requirement to find out which one will be the better pick for mid-range Android devices.

PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile for mid-range Android devices in 2021?

Minimum system requirements

PUBG Mobile

For Android:

Advertisement

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS:

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS:

COD Mobile is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

Both of these titles have almost the same minimum device requirements, and it is evident that they will run pretty well on mid-range (3GB - 4GB RAM) Android devices.

Gameplay style

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile allow 100 players to land in an arena and battle with each other, having the same core of Battle Royale, where players compete for emerging as the last man standing.

The total time of a single Battle Royale match is around 30 minutes for both titles. There is a slight variation between the gameplay mechanics of these two games, where COD Mobile is more fast-paced and arcade-styled than PUBG Mobile.

Graphics

Advertisement

Both of these titles have outstanding graphic optimization. PUBG Mobile is realistic and has excellent map details, while COD Mobile has a vibrant color scheme and better contrast frames. The latter is much smoother and more oriented towards arcade-style gaming.

The two games deliver a great 60-90 FPS frame rate support for mid-range phones with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM.

Verdict

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have a minimum device requirement of 2 GB of RAM. Hence, it's very obvious that both are going to be fantastic performers on 3GB RAM phones and beyond. However, COD Mobile would be much better in terms of visual efficiency and gaming smoothness.

COD Mobile will deliver a much-improved gaming experience with smooth, zero-lag frame rates on mid-range smartphones, whereas PUBG Mobile will get laggy and jittery after a brief time of play.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.