PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and gameplay modes?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are popular titles in the esports community and are from the battle royale genre. The two games share the same core of survival and are often pitted against each other by fans to see which is the better game.

Both titles are resource-intensive and are heavy to use on smartphone devices. PUBG Mobile requires about 1.6 GB of storage space after installation, while the same for COD Mobile's is 1.9 GB.

These titles ensure a rich and high-quality immersive gaming experience for users and contain multiple maps and gameplay modes. However, the latter are pretty different from each other in design as well as number.

PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile, which game has more maps and modes?

COD Mobile is divided into two modes, battle royale and multiplayer, while PUBG Mobile has no specified game modes and is mainly focused on the classic matches, i.e., the battle royale mode.

Here are all the maps and modes available in these titles:

#1 - Maps

Maps in PUBG Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are primarily five battle royale classic maps in PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Erangel and Miramar are the largest arenas in the game, at 8x8km each. Vikendi is the second-largest arena at 6x6km, while Sanhok is 4x4km. The smallest map of them all, Livik, is only about 2x2km.

The classic map in COD Mobile

In COD Mobile, under the BR mode, currently there are only two maps: Classic and Alcatraz. There is not much information about the exact size of both these arenas, but the former can host an intense 15 to 20 minutes, while the Alcatraz map is three times smaller in size.

#2 - Gameplay modes

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has four game modes, and recently, in the Season 16 update, a new Metro Royale mode was added as an event. The modes in the game are:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile

COD Mobile also offers several game modes under the multiplayer and battle royale sections:

Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all

Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.

COD Mobile features 13 modes to play in the game in total.

Conclusion

Regarding maps and map size, PUBG Mobile takes the trophy as it has the most number of arenas, many of which are way bigger than COD Mobile's current maps.

The game modes are plenty in both titles, and they are successful in entertaining players in their respective ways of gameplay approach, but COD Mobile takes the cake here as it offers players 13 different game modes. PUBG Mobile has a total of ten game modes for its players.

