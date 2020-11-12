PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which is better for 1GB RAM phones?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are both megapopular titles in the esports community. They share the common genre of battle royale and are known for their immersive and engaging gaming experience.

Though Free Fire was developed and launched, keeping in mind the constraints of low-end devices, that was not the case for PUBG Mobile. It was initially supported on low-end devices, but eventually, with its gameplay development, the specs required to play also went higher.

PUBG Mobile minimum system requirements:

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Free Fire minimum system requirements:

Advertisement

For Android

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Storage: 1.1GB

RAM: 1GB at least

For iOS

iOS version at least 8.0 or higher

Let us now take a look at the basic aspects and features that will determine whether Free Fire or PUBG Mobile is better for 1GB RAM phones.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire for 1GB RAM phones

The significant aspects that decide the hardware support of a game is the graphics and gameplay.

Gameplay

Image via Stanex

Free Fire's BR mode consists of 50 players, whereas PUBG Mobile's BR mode consists of 100 players. This results in very different match dynamics and gameplay style as Free Fire offers instant and intense matches lasting around 10-15 minutes, where players can get into the action straight away.

PUBG Mobile includes resource-intensive gameplay and requires much more time to complete a game. It results in more investment and engagement in the processing power, thus dropping the performance and quality of the game and of the device, which is not the case in Free Fire.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?

Advertisement

Graphics

Image via Anonymous Wolf

Undoubtedly, PUBG Mobile has better graphics than Free Fire. PUBG Mobile is known for its realistic graphics, high contrast, and vibrant frames, which certainly adds to the experience.

Free Fire has a more cartoonish approach towards the graphics quality and visuals of the game. In contrast, PUBG Mobile has particularly developed every detail on the maps with sharpened color schemes and contrasts, making the game more visually soothing to the players.

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile is definitely not a game for 1GB RAM phones as its minimum system requirement is of 2GB. Hence, it's a clear no for 1GB RAM devices. In this case, Free Fire is a much more suitable option than PUBG Mobile, as Free Fire was designed for low-end devices and can run on 1GB RAM smartphones.

The Graphics and frame rate quality in Free Fire will drastically reduce while playing the game, but will at least run on the device, whereas in PUBG Mobile, it will be very difficult even to open the loading screen of the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?