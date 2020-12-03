PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are mega-popular titles in the esports community. They share the common thread of being battle royale games, with the same core of survival, and are known for their immersive and engaging gaming experience.

Free Fire's primary aim was to satisfy the needs of low-end device users, but that was not the case for PUBG Mobile. It was initially supported on low-spec phones, but eventually, with its gameplay development, the specs required to play also went higher.

PUBG Mobile minimum system requirements:

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire minimum system requirements:

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Storage: 1.1 GB

RAM: 1 GB at least

This article analyzes which title is better for 2 GB RAM Androids by looking at some of their fundamental aspects.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Android phones

Gameplay

Free Fire's BR mode includes 50 players, whereas PUBG Mobile sees 100 players face each other. This brings great contrast in the match dynamics, mechanics, and gameplay style. The former offers instant and intense matches lasting 10 to 15 minutes, where players can get into the action straight away.

PUBG Mobile is resource-intensive and offers high-quality gameplay, requiring much more time to complete a game. It results in more investment and engagement in the processing power, sometimes dropping the performance and quality of the game and device when played for long periods. This is not the case in Free Fire.

Graphics

Undoubtedly, PUBG Mobile has better graphics. It is designed using the Unreal Engine, a video game graphics developer studio, and is known for its realistic graphics, high contrast, and vibrant frames.

However, Free Fire has more arcade-style gameplay and a cartoonish approach towards the graphics quality and visuals in-game. In contrast, PUBG Mobile has particularly developed every detail on the maps with sharpened color schemes, contrasts, and map detailings, making it more visually appealing.

Conclusion

Both games offer great gameplay. In terms of no lag experience, Free Fire was made for low-end devices with minimal quality graphics, whereas PUBG Mobile has a richer and more intense graphics quality.

As great graphics require greater processing power and RAM, PUBG Mobile is not the best choice for 2 GB RAM devices and a lag-free experience. Free Fire requires only 1 GB of RAM to run and will perform better while offering a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

