PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are probably two of the most popular mobile battle royale games globally. Both titles provide quality gameplay to users and are known for their immersive gameplay experiences and stellar worldwide fanbases.

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire can run smoothly on 4 GB RAM Android devices without lag or jitters.

PUBG Mobile minimum system requirements

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, such as the equivalent of Snapdragon 425

Free Fire minimum system requirements

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Storage: 1.1 GB

RAM: 1 GB at least

Is PUBG Mobile or Free Fire better for Android devices with 4 GB RAM?

Gameplay

Image via Stanex | Youtube

PUBG Mobile has an average gameplay duration of 20 to 30 minutes, with 100 players landing on a map to survive till the end. It is very resource-intensive, and as stated, requires a long playtime to complete matches. Consequently, this heats the device, and the gameplay also starts to lag eventually.

However, Free Fire's BR mode consists of 50 players, resulting in different match dynamics and gameplay styles. It offers instant and intense matches lasting around 10 to 15 minutes, thus requiring lesser gameplay time and reducing the load on the processing unit of devices. This provides players a better gameplay experience.

Image via Anonymous Wolf

PUBG Mobile has better graphics, as it is designed using the Unreal Engine. The title is known for realistic graphics, high contrast, and vibrant frames, which add to a player's experience.

Free Fire has a more cartoonish and arcade-styled approach towards the graphics quality and visuals. It offers players a maximum frame rate of 45-50 FPS on an Android device.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile has developed every detail on its maps, with sharpened color schemes and contrasts. The game also allows a 60 FPS support on Android devices, making it more visually soothing for gamers.

Conclusion

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have a minimum system requirement of 1 GB RAM and 2 GB RAM, respectively, for Android devices. Hence, both these games will run pretty smoothly on 4 GB RAM devices.

However, in PUBG Mobile, for getting the most high-quality experience, it is always recommended for gamers to use 6 GB RAM device variants. Otherwise, the laggy and jittery gameplay experience will persist as games become longer.

Free Fire, though, was made keeping in mind the constraints of low-end smartphones. Hence, in 4 GB RAM devices, the game will be the better option to get a better, smooth, and lag-free gameplay experience.

