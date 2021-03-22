PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most famous games in the battle royale genre and the mobile gaming world. The titles might have different aesthetics and game mechanics, but they both give players the opportunity to enjoy exciting battle royale matches.

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have a good collection of weapons and vehicles that players can use. While Free Fire offers special characters with special abilities, PUBG Mobile does not have a separate pool of characters.

Storage space plays a deciding factor in determining which games a player can enjoy. Players torn between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile due to the lack of sufficient storage space can read the article to know which title takes up less space.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game takes up less space on iOS devices?

As per the information on Apple Apps Store, the file size of Free Fire is 1.6 GB, whereas PUBG Mobile's size is 1.7 GB. It is quite clear that Free Fire takes up less space on iOS devices.

Other Requirements: (Source: Apple App Store)

Players must keep in mind some other requirements like:

PUBG Mobile

iPhone: Requires iOS 9.0 or later.

iPad: Requires iPadOS 9.0 or later.

iPod touch: Requires iOS 9.0 or later.

Free Fire

iPhone: Requires iOS 8.0 or later.

iPad: Requires iPadOS 8.0 or later.

iPod touch: Requires iOS 8.0 or later

