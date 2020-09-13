At a time when PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government, wrenching out the favourite game of many mobile gamers, PUBG Mobile Korean Version has come as the ray of hope for fans of the game.

PUBG Mobile KR is your way to keep playing the game despite its ban in India. Not sure how to download and install the Korean version? Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to start playing PUBG Mobile KR version.

While the game-play of both games are almost identical down to the last detail, there are a few differences that set both the games apart. In this article, we take a closer look at the differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile KR and how these differences could affect your game-play.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Korean Version: 3 major differences

1) Donkatsu Medal

Donkatsu medals (Image credits: UNKNOWN DEVIL, Youtube)

Donkatsu medal is a special in-game currency that is only available in the KR version of PUBG Mobile. Collecting four of these Donkatsu medals can help you open crates ranging from PUBG Classic to PUBG Premium, which of course contain legendary skins and gears that you can use to enhance your game-play.

The best part about these Donkatsu medals is that they are pretty easy to earn, and soon you’ll be opening more crates than you'll know what to do with!

2) Better Rewards

Rewards in PUBG Korea (Image credits: Pepo id, Youtube)

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile is known for providing far better rewards than the global version. Whether we consider the rewards from a crate or the general daily bonus rewards, the Korean version of PUBG gives away way more rewards than one could get in the global version. That of course means better gear for players when they step into the arena.

The Korean version of PUBG also has plenty of contests and events where you can even win rarer items and rewards. Plus, you keep getting a steady supply of Donkatsu medals from daily rewards to keep unlocking more crates.

3) Faster Updates

Updates (Image credits: Gamepur)

An update is an essential part of any game, and PUBG Mobile is no exception in this regard. With updates, you get new content to check out, giving the game a fresh spin.

The biggest advantage of playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile (apart from the fact that the global version is now banned in India) is that the KR version of the game gets updates a few days earlier than the global version does. So you could easily try the newest updates in PUBG Mobile before the rest of the world gets to try them out!