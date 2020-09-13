PUBG Mobile new Season 15 update: Release date and time

After Season 14 of PUBG Mobile proved to be a commercial success for the developers, they have high hopes from the next one as well. The theme for Season 15 is ‘Beyond the Ace.’ Like every other season, several exclusive in-game cosmetics, outfits, and guns will be added to the game.

The release date of the Season 15 was officially confirmed in the patch notes released by PUBG Mobile.

P.UBG Mobile new Season 15 update Release date and time

According to the official patch notes, the Season 15 will begin on 14th September. The Royale Pass will be made available at 2 AM UTC.

The RP section will be locked today, and the players will not be able to complete missions or claim rewards. PUBG Mobile will see a tiny in-game patch, which will unlock the RP section.

Like always, the players will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. They will also be able to purchase the monthly subscription. Click here to read more about it.

According to the official patch notes, Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay will be added to the Erangel map. The players will also be able to redeem supplies at Energy Towers.

Several YouTubers have leaked the rewards for the Royale Pass. Here are some of them.

RP 30

Samurai Ops Parachute (Image Credits: Luckyman / YouTube))

RP 50

Silver Plate - VSS mage Credits: Luckyman / YouTube))

RP 100

Samurai Ops Outfit (Image Credits: Luckyman / YouTube))

Samurai Ops Headset (Image Credits: Luckyman / YouTube))

1.0 update in PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update arrived on 8th September. It introduced the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map, along with a plethora of other features. The players will also be rewarded for updating the app:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

