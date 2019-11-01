PUBG Mobile weekly roundup: PMCO SA finals to happen in Delhi, leaked RP skins, emotes and more

PUBG Mobile

Fans of Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile version have already geared up for Royale Pass Season 10 that is expected to roll out in the forthcoming week. The developers of PUBG Mobile have revealed their real-time hacker detection technique, while the South Asia finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open is set to take place in Delhi the coming week.

With players who use the game's beta version leaking skins, emotes, costume bundles, etc that are to roll out in the approaching season, here's a glimpse of everything important that happened with regards to PUBG Mobile this week.

PMCO Fall Split SA Finals to happen in Delhi

Tencent Games has been hosting the prelims of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split across the Globe over the past few months, and the regional finals of South Asia is all set to take place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India, between the 6th-10th of November.

The tournament boasts of an overall prize pool of $2.5 million, and popular teams including Team IND, Orange Rock, Team INS and Team SouL, that bagged the 12th position in the tournament previously, are among the participating teams that will be fighting it out at the battlegrounds in Delhi.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 leaked

With the new season all set to roll out in the forthcoming week, PUBG Mobile has already released a few Season 10 exclusives on various on its beta versions. Fans of the top-grossing battle royale game have leaked information about MP5K, the new gun and the exclusive season 10 gun skins that are to release with the new season.

New emotes including Molten Fury, Armoured Hunter and Bodybuilder, new avatars including the Falcon, Roaring Magma and Royale Pass Season 10 were also leaked.

PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 10 might roll out a new TDM Map, vehicle, voice and avatar

PUBG Mobile's real-time hacker detection technique

PUBG Mobile's blog post on October 29, 2019, has revealed that it has a Game Security Team which regularly monitors, identifies, and removes hackers from the game. The post added that PUBG Mobile's systems scan modified game data and that bans happen as and when a hacker is detected. "We want to get rid of hackers as fast as possible, waiting isn’t an option!" the post read.

The PUBG MOBILE Team employs a broad range of strategies to stop cheaters in their tracks; everything from automated detection to in-game scans and even individual obeservation!



Learn more about how we are keeping your game safe, and what you can do: https://t.co/uwLgDolxJ6 pic.twitter.com/4eXcoGRToZ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 28, 2019

