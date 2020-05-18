PUBG Mobile: What is the PUBGM lucky spin?

Lucky Spin

PUBG lucky spin is available whenever there is an event, festival or a new patch in PUBG. This time, the PUBG lucky spin would be available till 6th June 2020.

What is the PUBG Lucky spin?

Lucky spin in PUBG provides players with an opportunity to get exclusive in-game items. Players have to pay UC to have a go on the PUBG lucky spin and get a chance to get the rewards.

Players can try their luck in these spins to receive some rare rewards.There are rare weapon skins, character outfits, crate coupons and lucky coins to be had. Lucky coins can be exchanged in the shop to redeem various rewards like weapon skins, cosmetics and crate coupons.

Redeeming Lucky Coins

You also get lucky coins in PUBG by playing the game a specific number of times. To play the lucky spin, click on the 'Golden Spin' option.

Click on the golden spin option on the bottom right corner

The first spin of the day costs only 10 UC. After that every subsequent spin costs 60 UC. However, it is cheaper to purchase a pack of 10 spins as it requires only 540 UC, i.e. ten spins for the cost of nine. The ten spins are collectively not only less expensive than the individual spins but also increase a player's chances of getting rare rewards.

Not everyone can spend UC as it is costly. To know how to earn UC for free, read this article.

Many videos claim to provide ways of playing lucky spin for free. But most of these videos require a cheat tool to get UC. Using such tools can lead to a ban from the game as it is a violation of the game's 'Terms of Service'.

Advertisement

The only way to play the lucky spin in PUBG is with UC which you can either purchase or get for free.