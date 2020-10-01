PUBG Mobile: What is the server authentication error?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has a vast userbase, and these players sometimes face minor glitches or hiccups.

PUBG Mobile players recently reported an error which shows the message:

“Server authentication error. Login failed.”

The developers of PUBG Mobile have acknowledged the error and as per the official announcement, they are actively working to fix it.

What is the server authentication error in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile players are facing a server authentication error when they are trying to log in with their Facebook account. According to PUBG Mobile, their developers are actively working to solve the error.

The official tweet by PUBG Mobile reads:

“We are aware of the current problem encountered by players who are trying to login via Facebook. We are actively working with related platform and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience!”

Dear players, we are aware of the current problem encountered by players who are trying to login via Facebook. We are actively working with related platform and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 1, 2020

Players are facing the same error in PUBG Mobile Lite when they try to log in to the game with their Facebook account.

Until the problem is solved, players will not be able to log in and play PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite with their Facebook account. However, if they have an alternative social media linked with their account, they can try logging in with that since there are no problems when using other login methods.

If players can still access the game with their Facebook account, they are advised not to log out since they would face this error if they do so.

Earlier this week, PUBG Mobile had a 5 MB in-game update/patch which fixed some bugs and optimised the game.

