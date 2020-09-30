BTR Luxxy's Real Name, PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Made Bagus 'Luxxy' Prabaswara, popularly known has BTR Luxxy, is a renowned professional PUBG Mobile player from Indonesia. Luxxy currently represents Bigetron RA - a team that is feared within the Southeast Asian circuit. He is one of the most prominent members of the roster. Alongside his twin brother Zuxxy, he spearheaded Bigetron RA's campaign in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season 0: East.

In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BTR Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID number

BTR Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID is 511765696, and his in-game name is BTRXLuxxy.

BTR Luxxy's PUBG Mobile Stats

Season 15

Season 15 squad stats

BTR Luxxy has played 55 squad games in the on-going season and has clinched 17 Chicken Dinners at a fantastic win ratio of 30.9 %. He has 33 top-10 finishes, 365 kills, a magnificent K/D ratio of 6.64, and an average damage per match of 968.1.

He is yet to play any solo or duo matches in the on-going season.

Season 14

Season 14 Squad Stats

In the previous Season, Luxxy played 125 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 26 games, which equates to a win rate of 20.8%. He had notched up 719 kills during that time, with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.75.

He also had 5 duo games to his name, winning 3 of them and in the process, killing 43 foes with an exemplary K/D ratio of 8.60.

Luxxy also played 1 solo game in Season 14 - a match that he won with 10 kills to his name.

His YouTube channel

Luxxy posted his first video on YouTube back in November 2018. He has uploaded a total of 153 videos and amassed over 890 thousand subscribers. Over this period, he also has collected over 65 million views. The eSport athlete frequently streams PUBG Mobile and various other games on his Facebook page.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Achievements

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season 0: East. He had the highest number of frags in the tournament.

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia League

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split 2019 Global Finals

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: SEA Championship

His social media accounts

He is active on Facebook and Instagram

To visit his Facebook page, click here.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

